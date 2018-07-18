Man Walks Over 12 Miles To First Day Of Work, CEO Gifts Him With Car

When faced with the choice of missing his first day of work or walking there, Walter Carr made a decision, leading him to leaving his hometown at midnight on foot while making it to work on time for his first day as a mover.

Carr works for the moving company Bellhops who was hired to help a family move over the weekend. The night before his first day of work at Bellhops, his car broke down. Carr made the decision to show up by walking from his home in Homewood, Alabama to Pelham, Alabama.

According to CBS, police spotted Carr about four hours into his journey from home to work, a distance of nearly 14 miles. Upon picking Carr up and learning of his situation, police took him to breakfast then gave him a ride the rest of the way to his job site for the day, the home of the Lamey family.

Although early for work Carr declined to rest but chose working alongside the family throughout the morning and day. Lamey described Carr as humble, kind and cheerful in her Facebook post that soon went viral detailing the events of the day.

“He walked all night because he needed to get to work,” Lamey wrote. “You could tell how the officer told us this story he had complete admiration for Walter and by my reaction you could tell I did too. I can’t imagine how many times on that lonely walk he wanted to turn back.”

After the post went viral on Facebook it was shared on Twitter, as the post circulated Bellhops CEO Luke Marklin took notice.

Lamey described Walter as humble after she prompted him to tell an employee of the moving company of his journey to get to work. Carr simply said “I walked.”

Walter will not be walking to work anymore due to the generosity of CEO Luke Marklin following through on his Tweet about thanking Carr in person. Marklin gifted Carr his personal 2014 Ford Escape.

We've all seen the amazing story shared by Jenny about one of our bellhops, Walter Carr, but many have asked if we have any video from the moment CEO @LukeMarklin thanked Walter for the perseverance he demonstrated on his first day w/ @BellhopsMoving #TheWorldNeedsMoreWalters pic.twitter.com/mXrvI2JQoP — Bellhops (@BellhopsMoving) July 17, 2018

The Lamey’s talked while packing and found out that Carr and his mother were originally from New Orleans but moved to Birmingham, Alabama after losing their home and life as they knew it in Hurricane Katrina, CBS reported.