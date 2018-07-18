Bode Miller’s Wife, Morgan Miller, Shares Heart-Wrenching Post To Raise Awareness After Daughter Drowns

"It's been 37 days since I've held my baby girl."

It’s hard to believe that it has already been 37 days since Bode Miller and his wife, Morgan Miller, tragically lost their 19-month-old daughter in a freak drowning accident. Since the incident, the couple have both shared a few posts and photos of their young daughter but in each of the previous posts, they wrote the same message as one another.

But now that a little more time has passed, Morgan has decided to share a message with her followers in hopes to spread awareness about children and pool incidents. In her latest post, Morgan shared an adorable photo of her daughter, Emeline Miller, decked out in winter gear. The tot looks incredibly cute in a puffy jacket and a white fluffy hat that covers most of her head, just exposing her rosy cheeks. Along with the photo, Morgan shared a powerful message with her followers.

“It’s been 37 days since I’ve held my baby girl. I pray to God no other parent feels this pain. My heart is with you @nicolehughes8 as we walk this journey together. And thank you @scarymommy for helping us spread awareness. PLEASE READ! Link in bio! Drowning is the NUMBER ONE cause of death in children ages 1-4. We talk about vaccinations, car seats, organic foods, screen time, etc at length…but not the number one risk your childrens’ lives face…a silent killer. It takes SECONDS. Please share and help us spread awareness. It’s the first step to preventing these types of tragedies,” she wrote.

As many will recall, Morgan and her husband, Olympian Bode Miller, lost their daughter last month. As the Inquisitr shared, Morgan was over at a neighbor’s house, chatting with her friend when her daughter Emeline wandered off by herself. Shortly after, Morgan and her friend noticed that Emeline was missing so they went to go look for her. Eventually they made the tragic discovery of the young girl floating in the pool. Miller, who is pregnant, jumped into the pool to try and save her daughter, but it was just too late.

According to one person, Emeline was underwater for a few minutes before she was discovered. In a 911 call that came in to police, one person claimed that Emeline had regained her pulse for a short time but soon after, she lost it again. She was never able to be fully revived and she was pronounced dead at Mission Hospital in Orange County.

Thoughts and prayers again go out to the Miller family during this difficult time.