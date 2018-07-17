In what sounds like a threat, Markle says 'All they have to do is speak to me'

Thomas Markle, the estranged father of Meghan, Duchess of Sussex has issued what sounds like a threat. He says that if Meghan and Prince Harry will take his calls, he’ll stop giving interviews to tabloids. But Markle insists he’s not going away, so they might as well talk to him, especially since he has a birthday coming up.

TMZ continues to use their pipeline to get unique quotes from Thomas Markle, who insists he just wants to be involved in the lives of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and he will do what he needs to do to achieve this. He says that his first paid interview put the royal family on lockdown when it came to communications.

“I was silent for a full year and the press beat me up every day saying I was a hermit hiding in Mexico, so I gave my story. Apparently, that interview put the Royal Family in their silence mode… so, I gave another interview to break the silence. All they have to do is speak to me.”

TMZ added that Markle doesn’t plan to “shut up” until Meghan and Harry reach out to him.

Markle says that if the royal family thinks that the silent treatment will work on him, they are wrong. He claims they are hoping he will just go away.

He says that he’s turning 74, and hopes that will convince Meghan to pick up the phone, despite the fact that he’s told the press she is miserable and under extreme stress.

“Tomorrow is my birthday, 74 years old, and I’m enjoying the fact that I can make the entire Royal Family not speak and maybe I can get a laugh out of the Duchess.”

If the Duke and Duchess of Sussex weren’t already annoyed with Thomas Markle, he seems to have sealed the deal with a recent interview with The Sun. Though the father of the Duchess of Sussex admits he hasn’t spoken to her, he says he can read her face and tell she’s unhappy.

“I can see it in her eyes, I see it in her face and I see it in her smile. I’ve seen her smile for years. I know her smile. I don’t like the one I’m seeing now.”

Markle says that the royal family and Prince Harry have to accept that they must deal with him.

“Get over it, I am your new father-in-law.”