Ashley Iaconetti & Jared Haibon Reveal Early Wedding Plans & Talk Babies, Too

The 'Bachelor in Paradise' lovebirds plan to marry next summer.

Bachelor in Paradise lovebirds Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon are in wedding planning mode, even if it’s still just the early stages. The newly engaged couple, who met three years ago on the ABC summertime reality show, recently dished to ABC News‘ Good Morning America about their early wedding plans—and they’re even giving an estimated date on when they’d like their nuptials to take place.

In the exclusive GMA interview, bride-to-be Ashley revealed that the couple is “liking the sound of August 2019” for a wedding date, and Haibon dished that they are leaning toward exchanging vows in Rhode Island, which is his home state. The lovebirds also didn’t rule out getting married in front of ABC’s cameras as part of a Bachelor segment or special.

“The reason I met the love of my life is because of The Bachelor,” Haibon said. “And so I’m always indebted to them for that.”

Still, the couple won’t wait to say their “I dos” if ABC’s schedule doesn’t work with their personal wedding timetable.

Past Bachelor in Paradise couples to tie the knot with cameras in tow include Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert and Evan Bass and Carly Waddell.

After a three-year cat and mouse game that included dating other people, Ashley and Jared finally got together earlier this year. The couple made their relationship reveal on Iaconetti’s show, The Story Of Us, in May.

It was just weeks later that Jared proposed to Ashley while shooting a cameo for season five of Bachelor in Paradise on the same beach where they first met. Haibon revealed that he got guidance on the engagement ring from Ashley’s sister and that he also got her father’s permission before he proposed in Mexico.

Ashley Iaconetti also revealed that she is ready to start her wedding dress shopping very soon and that she is already planning her family with Haibon, with hopes that they will have two or three kids.

“We know the name of one of them… but I’m not putting it out there,” Ashley said. “It’s a boy name but if we’re going onto our third kid and it’s a third straight girl, we’re definitely using it.”

“It’s a name very important to her that I really like too,” Haibon added.

Chris Harrison, maybe?

You can see Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon’s adorable Good Morning America interview below.

Bachelor in Paradise premieres Aug. 7 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.