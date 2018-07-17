Shannon Beador Admits To Showing Off Her Weight Loss To David Beador, Did She Bring A New Boyfriend To ‘WWHL’?

Shannon Beador lifted up her shirt for her estranged husband, how did he respond?

Shannon Beador began struggling with her weight after facing marital issued with her now-estranged husband David years ago but now, she’s looking great and not afraid to show it.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live on Monday night after the premiere episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 13, Shannon opened up about her strained relationship with David and admitted to flashing her belly at him during a recent encounter.

“I have to say, he came by the ot her day to see… he took Archie because he has Archie right now. He came by and I was about to go on my walk and I lifted up my Cut Fitness shirt. I go, ‘Take a look at this!’ I don’t know why I did it.”

According to Shannon, her twin daughters Stella and Adeline, 13, were in the car and expressed shock in her behavior. As for how David responded, Shannon said he offered her congratulations at her weight loss efforts.

As the episode continued, Shannon discussed her dating life post-divorce, revealing that while she did date someone for a short period of time, she isn’t currently in a committed relationship. That said, Tamra Judge, who was also featured as a guest on last night’s Watch What Happens Live, suggested that Shannon had a date that night and even claimed her potential mystery man was in the audience during the taping.

As Tamra seemingly told all about Shannon’s dating life, Shannon became red in the face and made it clear that she would not be giving up any details about her potential date.

Shannon Beador and David Beador called it quits on their relationship last fall after filming the 12th season of The Real Housewives of Orange County. Then, just months later, David went public with his new girlfriend, Lesley Cook, who is reportedly nearly 20 years younger than he is. Meanwhile, Shannon struck up a relationship with a man named Alex earlier this year but things between them fizzled out just a short time later.

As Shannon continues to film scenes for the Bravo TV series, she is expected to chronicle some of her dating life on the show. She was also filmed as she officially removed her wedding ring with the support of her co-star and friend, Tamra Judge.

To see more of Shannon Beador and her co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 13 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.