Elizabeth Hurley Announces She’s On Holiday In Yellow Fringe Bikini Bottoms

Gorgeous actress Elizabeth Hurley is once again rocking a little bikini as she announces to the world — or at least her almost 1 million Instagram followers — that she’s now on holiday! Yellow appears to be the color of freedom for her, at least in this case. The Brit doesn’t give any clue about where she is while on vacation but the view behind her of a vast ocean is spectacular — while she appears to be poolside, with chaise lounges nearby, and a towel was casually thrown over one.

Back on July 6, the Royals star shared a gorgeous photo of herself in a tiny blue bikini for International Bikini Day, not to be confused with her hit film, Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery. Hurley, 53, is currently filming the movie Love Me To Death, according to the IMDb. In it, she plays Clare. What’s interesting about this film is it’s starring and was written by Kathie Lee Gifford. The film is about a lonely widow who plans a trip around the world with her husband’s ashes. She intends to visit the places they loved in the movies, but the first stop on the journey changes her life forever.

Holiday!!! ???????????????? A post shared by Elizabeth Hurley (@elizabethhurley1) on Jul 16, 2018 at 11:55am PDT

While it’s unclear what role she is playing in the film, one thing everyone knows all about her is her delicious role as Queen Helena in The Royals for four seasons.

“She says she’s not sure if any of the royal family watches her E! show. But she — and everyone else in the world — had an opinion about the royal fashion on display at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s nuptials last month. Hurley thought Meghan looked “beautiful” and loved the Givenchy dress she wore, designed by creative director Clare Waight Keller,” reports Harper’s Bazaar.

#internationalbikiniday @elizabethhurleybeach #elizabethhurleybeach A post shared by Elizabeth Hurley (@elizabethhurley1) on Jul 6, 2018 at 11:58am PDT

“There were very nice hats and dresses. I thought Amal Clooney looked gorgeous and the Duchess of Cambridge looked fantastic.”

The fashion icon also has advice for the magazine about how to deal with yourself in your bikini, which could shed some light on all of her fabulous bikini shots on Instagram.

“So, I always say to people, before you go on holiday, get a bottle of self-action tanner and walk around your bathroom in your bikini for a bit and get used to it,” she adds. “Just try and remember that feeling at the end of the break where you don’t care anymore and you feel fine because we are fine, we’re all fine. Everybody’s fine and we just need to get over the self-consciousness.”