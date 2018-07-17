Is Vicki Gunvalson Still Friends With Tamra Judge And Shannon Beador After Their ‘RHOC’ Feud?

Vicki Gunvalson feuded with Tamra Judge and Shannon Beador throughout 'RHOC' Season 12.

Vicki Gunvalson feuded with Tamra Judge and Shannon Beador throughout the 12th season of The Real Housewives of Orange County but where does their relationship stand today?

“We’re good,” Gunvalson told E! News‘ Melanie Bromley on July 16.

Gunvalson’s tension began with Judge years ago when she was dating her now-ex-boyfriend Brooks Ayers. As fans may recall, Judge posed questions regarding whether or not Ayers was truly suffering from cancer. From there, Gunvalson began feuding with nearly everyone on the cast.

Although Gunvalson’s relationships with Judge and Beador were strained for some time, they made amends at The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 12 reunion and have seemingly been on good terms with one another ever since.

Moving forward, Gunvalson told E! News that she is dedicated to making sure that her newfound friendships with Judge and Beador last.

“I said I will do my part to never, ever betray them and they’ve also got to agree not to hurt me and betray me,” she explained. “I think we’ve come to a really good meeting of the minds and they did some bad things and I did some bad things, but we were able to just put it aside ’cause I care about them. I really, genuinely, care about those girls.”

Looking back, Gunvalson said her issues with Judge and Beador were “like a cancer.”

“It just couldn’t get cut out,” she said.

Now, as she enjoys her reconciled relationships with her co-stars, Gunvalson is facing new issues with her other co-star, Kelly Dodd, who felt betrayed months ago after learning Gunvalson and her boyfriend, Steve Lodge, had gone on a double date with her ex-husband, Michael Dodd, and another woman.

“Kelly didn’t like that,” Gunvalson admitted.

Vicki Gunvalson, Tamra Judge, and Shannon Beador began filming the 13th season months ago and when they did, they were joined by two new cast members, Emily Moore Simpson and Gina Kirschenheiter.

After the 12th season of The Real Housewives of Orange County, three of the series’ stars announced they were leaving the show, including Meghan King Edmonds, Peggy Sulahian, and Lydia McLaughlin. As fans may have heard, Edmonds left the show in January to focus on the birth of her twin boys, who arrived last month.

To see more of Vicki Gunvalson, Tamra Judge, and Shannon Beador, don’t miss tonight’s premiere of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 13 at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.