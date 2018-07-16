The London police confirmed Neilson's death on July 12.

London Metropolitan police have confirmed that Ladies of London star Annabelle Neilson has died at age 49. The brunette beauty, who appeared in Seasons 1 and 2 of the show, was found dead in her home on Thursday, July 12.

Us Weekly reported that police were at Neilson’s house and said they “found [her] deceased at the location.” At this time they say that the sudden death does not look suspicious. Neilson left the Bravo show after the second season when she found the whole thing to be too much for her.

Neilson posted on Instagram a tongue-in-cheek post saying goodbye to the other ladies.

“Good buy to Ladies of London these are the ladies I love and are my real friends. im blessed and greatfull to say fair well!! I wouldn’t say it’s been a ride, possibly a disappointment but we all make mistakes … See you on the other side

The first season of Ladies of London included Caroline Stanbury, Marissa Hermer, Juliet Angus, Caprice Bourret, and Noelle Reno. The cast changed slightly for Season 2, and Annabelle Neilson spent much of the time recovering from a horseback-riding accident that could have been fatal and left her in incredible pain.

Neilson took a spill off her horse, Mr. Fickle, while training for a charity race. The Ladies of London star was at a full gallop (approximately 45 mph) when she fell and broke her pelvis and sacrum, causing her to be immobile for over a month. But Annabelle was a fighter and was determined to recover if only to do the race the following year.

“I am on crutches and it’s all fine,” Neilson said in August of last year. “I am determined to take part in next year’s race.”

Neilson also had her plate full with her series of children’s books about emotions and how to express them. As a child, Annabelle struggled with severe dyslexia, which left her angry and frustrated. She wanted to tell children that it’s okay to share your feelings, even when they are negative.

“Angry Me is a character based on me in part as a child with severe dyslexia — but I think Angry Me evokes the frustrations and feelings for children when they can’t release such a powerful emotion as anger and it can be so many different things that a child can struggle with. Other characters have been based around friends, some family, some godchildren. You do look for inspiration amongst the people close to you.”

There is no cause of death for Neilson at this time.