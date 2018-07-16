Linda Thompson Addresses David Foster And Katharine McPhee’s Engagement, Believes Age Is A ‘Deterrent’

How does Linda Thompson feel about her ex-husband's latest wedding plans?

Linda Thompson attended an event over the weekend where she addressed the news of her former husband David Foster’s engagement to the much younger Katharine McPhee.

“I wish them well,” Thompson told Us Weekly magazine during Holly Robinson Peete’s 20th annual HollyRod DesignCare Gala in Malibu, California.

Foster is 68 and McPhee is 34, and throughout their relationship, they’ve faced tons of public scrutiny in regard to the age gap between them. Even Thompson noted the issue as a “deterrent” when speaking of their future marriage.

“I think the only thing that’s a real deterrent, I think, is the age difference,” she said. “But I think life doesn’t have any guarantees anyway. If you find someone you love, go for it, you know? [McPhee is] a lovely person. She’s beautiful and she’s talented, and they have that musicality in common, so that goes a long way.”

Foster has been married four times and McPhee has been married once.

As fans of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills will recall, the music producer was seen alongside his fourth wife, Yolanda Hadid, for years on the show before confirming the end of their relationship in 2015 on the day of the Season 6 premiere.

Foster was also seen alongside Thompson on Princes of Malibu, which was filmed during Foster and Thompson’s marriage and focused on the lives of Brody and Brandon Jenner, Thompson’s sons, and Spencer Pratt, who later appeared alongside Brody on The Hills.

????Yup!! A post shared by David Foster (@davidfoster) on Jul 3, 2018 at 3:19pm PDT

David Foster and Katharine McPhee were first linked to one another romantically early last year but didn’t go public with their relationship until late summer. Since then, they’ve been going strong as they continue to document their lives together on social media.

Foster and McPhee became engaged during a recent trip in Italy and a short time later, Foster shared the above photo on his Instagram page.

Linda Thompson’s comments about Foster and McPhee’s engagement come just days after a Radar Online report suggested that Yolanda Hadid found the relationship to be completely “unacceptable.”

“She was initially upset by the engagement,” a source explained. “It’s unacceptable and she thinks he’s way too old for her.”

The report also claimed that Hadid had suspected something was going on between Foster and McPhee years ago because their chemistry had been evident for some time.

“They were more than flirty. She wanted David to be honest and he kept denying it. She was upset at him, not Katharine,” the insider added.