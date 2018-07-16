Vinessa Antoine Is Out At ‘General Hospital’ After Making History With New Job

Antoine and 'GH' arrived at a mutual decision.

Just days after landing a groundbreaking new gig in primetime in Canada, Vinessa Antoine, 34, is out at General Hospital.

The actress took to her Twitter account to make the announcement she’ll no longer portray Jordan Ashford in Port Charles after news hit that she’s set to Canadian television history as the first black Canadian actress to star in a primetime leading role on the CBC network. In a four-part post, Antoine explained that her upcoming role as Marcie Diggs in Diggstown would mean she’s off canvas too often to continue playing GH‘s favorite female cop.

Antoine tweeted, “My job is to create and inspire. I hope that I did that a little in playing #JordanAshford. I believe that I have taken her as far as I can. To clarify, as negotiations for #Diggstown were underway, although I am open to stay and play in Port Charles, I was told by my reps that @GeneralHospital felt that my character would be off the canvas for too long for me to continue playing her.”

For that reason, the network and the history-making actress decided to mutually part ways. Antoine hopes that her departure will leave the door open for more women of color on television.

According to an Inquisitr report, the news comes just as Jordan is set to marry Curtis Ashford (Donnell Turner) in Port Charles, and the fate of that wedding hasn’t been determined just yet. Antoine said, “We were in the planning stages of the wedding and ABC hasn’t announced what will happen.”

While the network hasn’t officially announced a Jordan recast, a casting call for a 30-something African American woman named “Jessica” sounds suspiciously like a possible recast in the making. Some people speculated that perhaps The Young and the Restless alum, Mishael Morgan, could end up moving to GH to play Jordan. Inquisitr reported that Morgan announced her pregnancy yesterday along with a gender reveal that she’s having a girl.

There’s no exact word on how much longer Antoine will portray Jordan, but it’s possible that Morgan will be available to take over the role. However, that idea is mere fan speculation at this point. In her goodbye message, Morgan mentioned she would undoubtedly continue acting and that fans will see her again soon.

Antoine began portraying Jordan on General Hospital in 2014, and her contract ends in fall 2018. The actress appears to have a bright future ahead of her in Canadian primetime.