Tamra Judge Breaks Down Over Husband Eddie’s Heath Crisis In ‘Real Housewives of Orange County’ Sneak Peek

Tamra Judge's husband is dealing with a heart condition.

Tamra Judge’s husband will be seen enduring a scary health crisis during the upcoming 13th season of The Real Housewives of Orange County.

In a sneak peek shared by People magazine on July 16, Tamra is seen speaking about her husband’s diagnosis of atrial fibrillation, which is an irregular heart beat, and the upcoming procedure that he was preparing for at the time.

“He was freaked out for a minute and he was like, ‘I just keep thinking about the mortality rate,'” Tamra explains to her mother through tears. “And I’m like, ‘What?’ And he’s like, ‘That’s not how I want to die.’ ”

“He’s not going to die,” her mom replies as she hugs the reality star.

As fans of The Real Housewives of Orange County have likely seen, Tamra has been chronicling Eddie’s health crisis since December of last year on her Instagram page and recently, she revealed to her fans and followers that he had undergone five procedures in six months.

Among those procedures were two ablations, which are meant to create scar tissue in the heart, and three cardioversions, which are electrical shocks to the heart.

“Eddie was diagnosed with atrial fibrillation about three months ago,” Tamra explained in another scene from Season 13. “He had noticed his heart rate was getting up to 240, 250, 260 beats a minute when he was working out — which is dangerous. And he needs heart surgery. So they’re going in and cauterizing part of his heart.”

“He’s a machine,” she continued. “And his body is letting him down at the age of 45.”

Tamra and Eddie got married in June 2013 and showcased their journey down the altar on their spinoff series, Tamra’s O.C. Wedding, which aired on Bravo TV a few months later.

While Tamra Judge’s husband has been through a lot in recent months, he appears to be in good health at the moment and continues to share updates on his own Instagram page. He’s even shared a number of videos of himself working out in past months and applauded his wife for her support in a post on Instagram last month.

“BIG thank you to my wife, business partner, life partner and inspiration for always being there for me. When times are great to when times get tough,” he told fans.

To see more of Tamra and Eddie Judge, don’t miss tonight’s premiere of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 13 at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.