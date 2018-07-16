‘This Is Us’ Star Mandy Moore Teases Music Comeback, ‘It’s Time’

On the heels of being snubbed for an Oustanding Lead Actress Emmy nomination in the upcoming 70th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards, This Is Us star Mandy Moore teases a possible musical comeback, reports Entertainment Weekly. While it’s been almost 10 years since the actress/singer put out an album of her original music, could it be that her work as Rebecca, a frustrated singer on the NBC hit show, has whet her whistle to get back in the recording studio? She alluded to it in a social media post she made over the weekend.

Moore posted a video to her Instagram account on Saturday that certainly indicates that she may be planning a singing comeback. Her caption certainly lends credence to that thought.

“Getting back to it. It’s time. I miss it. I’m not scared anymore. No more excuses.”

This certainly comes as welcome news to fans of the “I Wanna Be With You” singer. While the rare times she’s gotten to sing on the show have been fabulous, the moments aren’t nearly plentiful enough, nor do they last long. But the Instagram post seems to indicate that her busy acting schedule isn’t the only reason she hasn’t been producing more music.

“No more allowing someone’s else insecurities to dictate my relationship to music and singing. Boom. Also- this is just a little demo of something [Mike Viola] and I worked on yesterday… but still, it’s a start!????”

As EW noted, Moore’s post was “referencing her Grammy-nominated collaborator whom has worked with acts like Jenny Lewis, Fall Out Boy, and Moore’s ex-husband Ryan Adams in the past.”

In the musical tidbit above, you can hear the “Candy” singer belting, “don’t underestimate a fool in love” over a piano, along with a light percussion while someone else joins her just before it ends.

The adorable star broke onto the music scene back in 1999 with her debut album So Real. It wasn’t long before her approachable style and endearing qualities propelled her into a successful acting career. In 2001, she played bad girl Lana, a foil to Anne Hathaway’s Mia in The Princess Diaries. From there, she picked up steam with A Walk to Remember, Chasing Liberty, and later wowed audiences in Disney’s Tangled.

But it’s as Rebecca in This Is Us that her acting has received critical acclaim and breakout success and a Screen Actors Guild award, which she shares with her co-stars, in the Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series. Now seems like the perfect time to ride that success with a new album — for a whole new legion of fans who will excitedly snap it up.