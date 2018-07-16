Lala Kent And Boyfriend Randall Emmett Enjoy Time On A Yacht With The ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast

See which 'Pump Rules' cast members made the cut.

Lala Kent’s boyfriend, Randall Emmett, shared a photo of himself and the Vanderpump Rules cast over the weekend.

As they enjoyed spending time with one another on a yacht amid filming on the upcoming seventh season of the Bravo TV show, Emmett took to his Instagram page and revealed an image of Kent and her co-stars, including Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Katie Maloney, Brian Carter, and Tom Schwartz.

“Wow look at this yacht crew. #hoopies @twschwa #175foot,” Emmett wrote in the caption of the photo.

Emmett also posted a series of photos on his Instagram story, one of which included Kent and another that included his oldest daughter. As fans may know, Emmett shares two children with his ex-wife, Ambyr Childers, who has a very contentious relationship with Kent.

When Kent and Emmett began dating, Emmett was still technically married to Childers. However, according to Kent, Emmett and Childers were separated when they began dating and Childers was already dating someone else.

Because Emmett wasn’t officially divorced from Childers until December of last year, Kent kept the first couple of years of their relationship completely private from her fans and followers on social media and viewers of Vanderpump Rules until earlier this year.

Although Kent and Emmett are no longer hiding their romance, Emmett is not expected to make any appearances on Vanderpump Rules Season 7. That said, he’s seemingly been present for a number of filming sessions between Kent and her co-stars.

When Lala Kent first joined the cast of Vanderpump Rules, she quickly got on the bad side of nearly all of her co-stars. Now, however, two years later, she and the cast are quite close and frequently spend time together in Los Angeles. Kent has also been known to invite her co-stars on trips and traveled to Las Vegas with a number of her co-stars, including Kristen Doute and Katie Maloney, last year.

As for what’s next for Kent and her boyfriend, Randall Emmett, they could become engaged sooner rather than later as he recently confirmed that he was planning to be with the reality star forever.

“Listen, I love Lala and I’m going to be with her always and forever,” Emmett recently explained to Us Weekly of a potential marriage. “So, that’s for the stars to align when they align.”

To see more of Lala Kent and her co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 7, which begin airing sometime later this year.