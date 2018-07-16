‘Black Panther’ Star Chadwick Boseman To Star In New Action-Thriller ’17 Bridges’

Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman will star and produce the upcoming action thriller 17 Bridges. The film will be directed by Brian Kirk (Game of Thrones, Luther) and written by Adam Mervis (The Philly Boy). Boseman’s writing and producing partner Logan Coles will also be producer on the project along with directors of the recent Avengers movie, Joe and Anthony Russo.

Variety reports that the film will start production in September of this year and STXfilms will oversee the production of the film. According to IMDb, the film’s plot will be centered around Boseman who plays a disgraced NYPD cop who is “given a shot at redemption. Thrust into a citywide manhunt for a cop killer, he begins to undercover a massive conspiracy that links his fellow cops to a criminal empire and must decide who he is hunting and who is actually hunting him.”

STXfilms’ chairman Adam Fogelson commented on the film by stating:

“STX has assembled a dream team of collaborators on ’17 Bridges,’ bringing together the global talents behind two of the biggest action films ever made to give audiences a thrilling new take on the race-against-the-clock crime-drama. Chadwick Boseman’s razor-sharp instincts and undeniable charisma captivated millions of people around the world in Black Panther, and Joe and Anthony Russo have breathed a new energy into the action genre with films like Avengers: Infinity War.”

Boseman and Coles also have their sights set on another project as well which will be based off Hakeem Oluseyi’s memior, The Stars In My Soul.

LOS ANGELES, CA – APRIL 22: (L-R): Actors Anthony Mackie, Chris Hemsworth, Chadwick Boseman, Pom Klementieff, Letitia Wright, and Paul Bettany attend the Global Press Conference at the Avengers: Infinity War Press Junket in Los Angeles, CA April 22nd, 2018 Charley Gallay / Getty Images

STXfilms is a four year old production who’s already starting to build an impressive roster of films. In addition to 17 Bridges, the company also has Mark Wahlberg’s upcoming action movie Mile 22 slated for release and Jennifer Garner’s Peppermint. The company also has several films in the works that include Vin Diesel’s upcoming film Muscle, 2 Jason Statham projects, and an upcoming Dave Bautista action-comedy which has yet to be titled.

After appearing in several TV shows such as ER, CSI: NYI, and Castle, Chadwick Boseman broke out on the big screen in the 2013 film 42 where he played baseball star Jackie Robinson. After his performance as Robinson, Boseman was given the role of James Brown for the 2014 biopic Get On Up.

In 2016, Boseman made a name for himself in the Marvel Cinematic Universe when he made his onscreen debut as the role of “Black Panther” in Captain America: Civil War before eventually getting his own solo film in 2018 and appeared in Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity Wars.