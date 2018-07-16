New ‘Terminator’ Is In Production Mode, Behind The Scenes With Gabriel Luna

'Terminator' newcomer shared photos and video on Twitter for the upcoming addition to the franchise.

Arnold Schwarzenegger reprised his role as the Terminator in 2015, co-starring with Emilia Clarke for Terminator Genisys. Unfortunately, the did not produce box office gold as had been expected, disheartening fans of The Terminator franchise. It has now been three years, and as it turns out, James Cameron and David Ellison are producing a new entry to this universe, Terminator 6. Expectations are high, as Tim Miller — who directed the huge box office smash-hit, Deadpool in 2016 — will also be sitting in the director’s seat for this new Terminator film. What more, James Cameron — the original Terminator creator and director — helped Miller conceive of the film’s story. This reprieve is underway now, in Mexico. Gabriel Luna, who will be playing a Terminator alongside Arnold, shared some behind the scenes photos on Twitter, exciting fans.

Schwarzenegger is back with Linda Hamilton as Sarah Connor, joining these new faces such as Gabriel Lewis (Agents of Shield) and Mackenzie Davis (Halt and Catch Fire) for what is hopefully going to be a refreshing addition to this action packed, sci-fi classic film series. In one of the shots posted by Luna, the actor is having his makeup retouched by Academy Award nominee, Bill Corso.

Another shared peak is a clip of Luna standing beside a Mexico street sigh, captioned “Bienvenido a Mexico” and hastagged #terminator with cacti, skull, and robot emojis. The actor is seen with a huge smile on his face beneath the scorching sunshine, saying he’s “out here in this desert.”

As far as more sneak peeks are concerned, IMDB has been doing an excellent job of sharing as much news as possible. We Got This Covered is also diligently reporting on the production and any news released for this new Terminator, citing that filming also recently took place in Madrid, Spain, with a lot of set photos having rolled out at that time as well. One scene, captured on video from afar, Gabriel Luna can be seen playing a guitar. No context was given as to what is actually happening in that scene, so it is any fan’s imaginative guess.

The movie has gotten push back since pre-production. Shooting time was moved from March to June, then in April the film was once again pushed back to July 26. Although previously stated to have a release date of July 23, 2019, this beloved science fiction and action combo film is scheduled for release by Paramount Pictures and 20th Century Fox on November 22, 2019. All of this has been said to be in an effort to avoid box office competition with the Fast & Furious spin-off, as well as the highly anticipated Hobbs and Shaw.