‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Javi Marroquin Reveals The Sex Of His Unborn Baby

Teen Mom 2 star Javi Marroquin is about to become a father again, and over the weekend he and his girlfriend, Lauren Comeau, announced the sex of their unborn baby.

According to a July 15 report by Radar Online, Javi Marroquin and Lauren Comeau held a gender reveal party over the weekend and found out if they were having a baby girl or a baby boy. The couple held a fun party in their yard before finally revealing that they were going to have a baby boy.

The couple, who announced that they were expecting back in May, held the party at Javi’s home in Delaware. In the backyard of the home a big sign the read “Girl or Boy?” decorated the yard, and included a soccer ball. As many Teen Mom 2 fans know, Javi is an avid soccer fan, and has coached his son, Lincoln, and his former step-son, Isaac, on their own soccer teams. Balloons were also seen decorating the party over the weekend.

Javi donned a blue shirt for the party, while his pregnant girlfriend, Lauren Comeau, wore a pink shirt. As many Teen Mom 2 viewers already know, Javi currently has a son with his former wife, Kailyn Lowry, but this will be the first child for Lauren. Marroquin’s son, Lincoln, donned a gray shirt that read “Big Brother” and was seen playing in the yard at the party.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Javi and Lauren dated in the past after his split from Kailyn Lowry, but quickly ended their relationship. Marroquin eventually went on to date his Teen Mom 2 co-star, Briana DeJesus, but the two split after about 10 months of dating. Javi and Lauren later reconnected, and shocked many fans when they announced they were having a baby together.

Javi Marroquin’s exes, Kailyn Lowry and Briana DeJesus, also expressed their feelings about the pregnancy news. Kailyn claimed that she was happy for Javi, but was surprised by the pregnancy, and Briana announced that she had no hard feelings and that she was happy that he was getting the family he’s been wanting.

“I’m happy for them. I wish them nothing but the best. I don’t wish it was my baby. … All he wanted was a family and he got it. So good for him. Like I said, I’m sending my best wishes and have no hard feelings,” Briana DeJesus stated.

Fans can see more of Javi Marroquin on Teen Mom 2, which airs Monday nights on MTV.