Get Amazon Prime Day Prices Matched At These 10 Stores

It's Amazon Prime Day on July 16th, but you can get Prime price matching year round at these 10 retailers.

Price-matching for Amazon Prime Day is included under basic price matching policies at many stores, and others have price adjustment polices that can allow price matching after the fact. In a few cases, some big box retailers will even bonus you if you find a better price that what they offer.

According to the Sun Sentinel, this Amazon Prime Day you can price match with these ten retailers to get the same great deals.

Big Box Retail Chains

Target offers price matching as well as price adjustment for up to 14 days after purchase on identical items online and with 25 competitors including Amazon. Walmart’s price matching policy covers lower prices from online retailers on an identical, in-stock products, including Amazon, and will price adjust after the fact (although this may vary by location.)

Lifestyle and Crafts

Bed Bath & Beyond will price match in-store when presented with a qualifying competitor’s ad or website, and will price adjust after a sale if you bring your receipt, invoice, or shipping confirmation to a store or send it via email. Joann Fabric and Crafts’ prime match pledge is restricted to identical, in-stock items which have been advertised at a lower price over the past 7 day period and requires proof of lower price on a print original or current ad or a paper print-out of online price. They do exclude all special buys, liquidations, doorbusters and club purchases, so some items from Amazon may not qualify.

Home and Garden

The Home Depot includes the price of items plus shipping cost in their price matching guarantee, and will give you 10% off any item over and above the price matched if you buy it on location in one of their stores instead of from a competitor. Just bring the ad, printout or photo to a register an associate to verify. Lowe’s Home Improvement includes shipping and delivery fees like Home Depot, and promises that if you can show a lower price on an identical item at a local or online retail competitor via a printout, photo, app, or phone image, they will match the lower price.

Clothing and Sundries

JC Penney guarantees the best price on any retailer’s in-store and online prices and includes items sold by Amazon (although not those sold by a third party on Amazon.) Nordstrom price matches items they offer in the same color and size that are in stock at a designated national competitor, but not from outlets, auction or club websites, regional or non-U.S.-based stores and websites, or items offered through discounts or flash sale stores or sites.

Electronics and Office Supplies

Best Buy will price match all local retail competitors (including their online prices) as well as price matching products shipped from and sold by Amazon.com and other online retailers. Simply bring proof of the lower price to any location. Staples offers 110 percent price match guarantee for new, identical item when shown proof of price, and will cover same brands both sold in stores and online, or sold and shipped directly by Amazon with an extra 10% taken off after matching. (Bonus: according to Time Money, so will Fry’s.)

These price matching options for Prime Day can help you get the best deals locally, and even save on items already bought with price adjustment policies in stores near you.