Bethenny Frankel Spotlights Hot Bikini Body: Her Diet And Exercise Tips

The 'Real Housewives of New York' star credits diet and exercise for her sleek physique at age 47.

Bethenny Frankel, star of the Real Housewives of New York, flaunted her fit bikini body on Instagram as she posed along a balmy beach in the Hamptons.

In the photo, Frankel sports a blue bikini after apparently emerging after a swim in the gorgeous blue-green waters. Bethenny has an apartment in New York City and a house in the Hamptons, where she often spends her weekends during the summer.

At age 47, Frankel is in the best shape of her life thanks to a healthy, portion-controlled diet and regular exercise.

Yoga And Portion Control

The 5-foot-6 Frankel maintains her sleek 115-pound bikini body by eating small portions and doing yoga workouts and calisthenics, as the Inquisitr previously reported.

Bethenny started her career as a personal chef and then rocketed to fame after starring on the hit reality TV show, the Real Housewives of New York, which debuted in 2008.

Since then, Frankel has become a multi-millionaire by building a fitness empire that includes several bestselling weight-loss books and low-calorie alcohol drinks.

While she’s a fitness guru now, Bethenny admitted that she struggled with weight all her life, and has battled the eating disorders anorexia and bulimia since she was a child.

Feelin’ blue… A post shared by Bethenny Frankel (@bethennyfrankel) on Jul 13, 2018 at 5:40pm PDT

Bethenny said she has a better bikini body now in her 40s than she did in her 20s, thanks to her sensible approach to diet and exercise.

This throwback Instagram photo suggests she’s right.

“I spent my entire life being obsessed with dieting,” Frankel told Us Weekly. “Bingeing and then fasting or starving. Forbidding everything. That’s how I used to be: up and down 5 pounds every single day, to the extremes. My metabolism was totally wrecked.”

Bethenny said she lost more than 20 pounds and overcame anorexia and bulimia in her late 30s after changing her mindset about food and taking a sensible approach to eating.

Frankel had an “a-ha!” moment when she realized that she doesn’t have to starve herself in order to be thin, and that she could eat anything she wanted as long as she didn’t overeat at every meal.

Poolside is my best side A post shared by Bethenny Frankel (@bethennyfrankel) on Dec 23, 2017 at 12:49pm PST

Bethenny doesn’t believe in starvation or deprivation, and instead emphasizes eating healthy, unprocessed foods most of the time. She still indulges her favorite snacks and desserts, such as french fries, ice cream, and cake. She just makes sure to eat small portions.

The divorced single mom, who was obsessed with daily rigorous exercise during her 20s, said she lost weight naturally once she overhauled her diet and started doing yoga and taking long walks.

“I’m not dripping in sweat and manic about exercise at all,” said Bethenny Frankel, who underscored that a sensible approach to diet and workouts has helped her look and feel her best.