Snoop Dogg Responds To Allegations Of Cheating With ‘Clout Chaser’ Celina Powell

Snoop Dogg has a new show coming out called "Clout Chasers."

Even though Snoop Dogg was nothing if not wild in his younger halcyon years, — especially in the early days of “gangsta rap” — these days, the hip-hop community looks to him as a crazy, if lovable, uncle who has calmed down, for the most part.

So one can imagine how up in arms the hip-hop community was when it was revealed by Celina Powell that “Uncle Snoop” had been cheating on Shante Broadus, his wife of 20-plus years, with the woman that’s known as the so-called “Black Widow.”

Over the weekend, Celina Powell shared video and text messages that, she alleged, were between herself and Snoop Dogg, and social media almost immediately indicted the “Doggfather” for cheating on his “ride-or-die” wife.

Check out Powell’s “evidence” below.

Not uncle snoop being exposed by Celina Powell for cheating ???????????? pic.twitter.com/QhY1QOr2vd — shalissa (@bieber_xoo) July 15, 2018

Snoop, however, took to his Instagram to respond to the allegations, claiming that it was all a promotion for his new show, Clout Chasers.

Claiming that he wanted to do something really “hood,” Snoop went on to say that a clout chaser is someone who “tells you what they’re doing and tries to become famous,” and implied that Powell was one such clout chaser when he looked at the camera and said “you, b—h, you.”

For what it’s worth, the Urban Dictionary goes into a little bit more detail about clout chasing, defining the term as someone who “only hangs with, or [causes drama with] certain people to become famous.”

New. Tv show comin soon. Clout chasers A post shared by snoopdogg (@snoopdogg) on Jul 14, 2018 at 11:12pm PDT

But it bears stating that while Snoop Dogg is a rapper — and musicians, in general, aren’t known for being faithful to their wives — this isn’t the first time that Celina Powell has lied about her affairs with rappers.

Dope Movie ! Congrats to the homies Boots Riley, Lakeith, Tessa, Omari, Terry n more. Ya’ll need to check it out, so i bought out the Baldwin Hills theater LA tonite @ 730p . first 165 people get a free ticket starting @ 5p ???????? tell em uncle snoop sent you !! @Sorry2BotherYou pic.twitter.com/4cWOEXsDgQ — Snoop Dogg (@SnoopDogg) July 13, 2018

Powell, who deleted her Twitter page today, previously accused Migos rapper Offset of fathering her baby. Offset, who is married to Cardi B and is the father of her new daughter, denied the claims. According to HipHopDX, Powell later revealed that she faked her pregnancy and lied about Offset being the father of her child, causing Cardi B to take to her Twitter to call Powell “crazy.”

Powell also claimed that she had an affair with Waka Flocka Flame. But respected hip-hop journalist DJ Akademiks got Powell to come on to his Twitch live-stream, and she admitted, on camera, that she “lied” about her affair with Waka Flocka Flame in order to get him to break up with his wife, Love and Hip-Hop star Tammy Rivera. Waka Flocka Flame subsequently filed a restraining order against Powell.

While none of this proves, definitively, that Snoop Dogg was faithful to his wife, it does prove that his alleged “mistress” has every reason to lie.