“90 Day Fiance” Fans Suspect That Luis Mendez May Have Been Deported After Molly Hawkins Filed For Divorce

Mendez says he's back in the DR, but is that because he was deported?

Fans of 90 Day Fiancé suspect that one of the show’s more controversial stars has been deported back to the Dominican Republic and it’s all because of a photo he posted on Instagram. On Saturday, July 14, Luis Mendez posted a photo of himself with an expression on his face that seemed pensive.

In the photo, which he did not caption, he seems to be wearing formal attire at an event that looks like a wedding. According to In Touch Weekly, in the comments, one of his followers asked him if he was back in the DR because he was deported, to which Mendez replies, in Spanish, that he’s been in his home country for about a week.

This seems to be a confirmation of his deportation but, as In Touch notes, another person in the comments suggests that Mendez may have been less than truthful with his reply. In Spanish, the fan says “F***k Luis, now you have these people saying that you’re deported.” which raises questions about whether or not he was actually forced to leave the U.S.

Reality Blurb points out that Mendez normally geotags his posts but this particular photo isn’t. He had previously been staying with relatives in New Jersey and many of his older posts have that location tagged.

Fans have reason to question Luis Mendez’s current immigration status. His relationship with Molly Hopkins, the reason he was able to come to the United States, has disintegrated. Molly initiated divorce proceedings against him in January 2018, according to official documents obtained by Reality Blurb. The documents claim that their union is “irretrievably broken” and that there is “no hope of reconciliation.” They got married in July of last year which means the marriage only lasted six months.

According to Reality Blurb, Hawkins has asked the court to grant her all premarital property as she claims that they did not obtain any property while they were a married couple. To qualify for a conditional green card Mendez would have had to be married for two years and it’s clear that didn’t happen with Molly Hawkins.

Luis Mendez and Molly Hawkins appeared on Season 5 of TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé. Their relationship was very rocky during the show. Molly’s euphoria over Luis being in the United States quickly faded after deep cultural differences between them became apparent. At one point, Hawkins and Mendez fought over the way her daughters should be raised after Louis questioned her eldest about her sex life. They also clashed over Molly’s penchant for keeping Buddhist religious relics around the house as Louis called them symbols of witchcraft.