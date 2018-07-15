The ‘Duchess Of Sussex’ Title Could Get Passed Down To Future Daughter Of Prince Harry And Meghan Markle

Should the couple ever have a daughter, she may be able to inherit her mother's title.

When Meghan Markle married into the Royal Family, she was given a new title and it is one that may cause a bit of nervousness in anyone who would receive it. Upon her marriage to Prince Harry, she became known as Her Royal Highness, the Duchess of Sussex while her husband became the Duke of Sussex. After bucking tradition in more ways than one, the newly married couple may end up doing it again if they ever have a daughter, but it won’t all be because of them.

As reported by Mirror, a group of women has banded together to try and have gender bias removed among the nobility. They have sought out to challenge laws which are centuries old and it could have a major impact on how the daughter, if there is to be one, of Harry and Meghan lives her life in her family.

The situation at hand is a simple one as the customary case has always been for the first-born son to inherit the dukedom of his father and that includes his title. Even if the boy had older sisters, he would still surpass them and inherit the position of his father.

If the group has their way, it could end up changing how things are in the future for the children of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and others.

Chris Jackson / Getty Images

Currently, if a couple of nobility were to have only daughters as children, their titles would end up dying out and not continuing on. That is the main thing that the group is trying to change as they don’t feel a title should go away simply due to the fact that only female children are in the family.

Back in 2013, royal laws were amended in regard to the succession of the throne which would allow for equal rights to a daughter. This was before the birth of Prince George who was the first child born to William and Kate, but Princess Charlotte has a higher position than her younger brother Prince Louis.

At this time, though, the same rights and laws have not been applied to peerage.

As that law was changed, the hope of many is that others will be able to follow the same path. ABC News reported that Meghan Markle is the first member of the royal family to officially hold the title of the Duchess of Sussex, but the hope is that she won’t be the last.

The Times reports that the case has been brought before the European Court of Human Rights and if successful, it could remove “state-sanctioned gender bias among the nobility.” If the case continues to move forward and ends up being passed, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could see their daughter inherit the title of “Duchess of Sussex” in the future Well, of course, that is if they even end up having a daughter one day.