The 'Real American' May Make A Comeback Tonight In Pittsburgh.

Tonight, WWE fans across the world will be treated to one of the finest pay-per-view events in the industry with “Extreme Rules.” Marking nearly 10 years in existence – the very first “Extreme Rules” took place in 2009 and featured an absolutely incredible main-event match between Jeff Hardy and the inimitable CM Punk for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship – tonight’s event promises to hold a bevy of surprises for even the most hardened smart marks.

One big rumor? Word on a few of the dirt sheets has it that Hulk Hogan may actually make a rare return to WWE television, his first appearance since he was released from the sports entertainment company in 2015 following the public reveal of his private phone calls which included racialized language, according to Forbes. Since then, WWE and Hulk Hogan (real name Terry Bollea) have been in talks to resume a partnership and bury the hatchet.

It may indeed be time for the Immortal Hulk Hogan to make his much-anticipated comeback to the squared circle tonight, according to information provided by Wrestle Zone.

Spotted on a flight last night inbound for Cleveland, Ohio which is well within driving distance of the PPG Paints Arena, host to tonight’s “Extreme Rules” PPV, fan speculation is running at a premium as to whether or not this signals something more significant for the event tonight. With Hogan and the WWE having made several public statements back and forth over the past year or so reinforcing their relationship and putting good PR before bad, it seems at least within the realm of possibility that we could see the Hulkster run wild this evening.

Michael Dodge / Getty Images

Wrestling Inc. reports that Hulk Hogan does not have any officially scheduled public appearances scheduled in the Cleveland area, and given that the Cleveland Hopkins International Airport is only 136 miles away from the PPG Paints Arena, connecting the dots becomes less a chore and more of an exciting and hopeful endeavour, particularly for all those fans out there of the 1980s and 1990s superstar that have long thirsted for his return to the spotlight at the big show.

My back yard HH pic.twitter.com/V9CW8gt7T6 — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) July 15, 2018

Adding more layers to the mystery, Hogan tweeted out a picture of his “backyard,” insinuating that he was home and relaxing, taking in the shoreline scenery in Clearwater Beach, California. In reality, he was seated on a plane headed to Cleveland, as noted by several fans on the flight who could not contain themselves.

My dad is sitting next to Hulk Hogan on his flight. I am dead. pic.twitter.com/HZuZwDc77A — Austin Knight (@KnyghtLyfe) July 15, 2018

Hogan was allegedly considered to take part in the recent “Greatest Royal Rumble” event that took place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, but a deal could not be struck in time for this to happen.

Wrestling Inc. also reports that Hulk Hogan was actively engaged in talks with the WWE that appeared to be quite positive with regards to his return to the ring.

“Things are moving in that direction quite quickly. It’s all about execution and timing and the right place and the right time but things are good.” Hogan said in a June interview with WSVN-TV.