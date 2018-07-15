Rob Kardashian Reportedly Still Angry With Tristan Thompson Over Cheating Scandal

Khloe Kardashian’s brother, Rob Kardashian, is reportedly having a hard time forgiving her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, for cheating on his sister.

According to a report by Hollywood Life, Rob Kardashian is still furious with Tristan Thompson over his cheating scandal. As many fans will remember, Thompson was busted for cheating on Khloe Kardashian back in April when photos and video of him with multiple other women surfaced online just days before Khloe gave birth to the couple’s first child, daughter True.

Sources tell the outlet that Rob is one member of the family who just can’t seem to find it in his heart to forgive Tristan, especially since he and Khloe have such a close relationship. Meanwhile, most members of the famous family have come to terms with Khloe and Tristan’s relationship, and have moved past the cheating scandal for Khloe and True’s sake, especially since Khloe is determined to make her relationship work and keep her family together.

“Rob [Kardashian] is one of the few family members who is having a hard time forgiving and forgetting what Tristan has done to Khloe. Rob loves Khloe and is very protective of her. He’s struggling to accept Tristan into the family,” and insider dished.

The source went on to reveal that Rob Kardashian can’t forget everything that Khloe’s former husband, Lamar Odom, put her through, and that he is very unsettled by the fact that his sister is now in a relationship with yet another NBA player.

“With everything Lamar put Khloe through, Rob hates to see Khloe with another NBA guy. Now that Tristan is her baby daddy, Rob is having a real hard time overlooking his recent mistakes and trusting him with his sister,” the source said.

However, despite Rob Kardashian’s feelings about Tristan Thompson, he is working hard to bite his tongue about the situation and the cheating scandal. Rob will reportedly not utter a word to Tristan in hopes of keeping peace in the family.

“Rob is not going to say anything against Tristan, he’s promised Khloe to keep things civil for her sake, but all Rob’s friends know how he feels about Tristan,” the source said.

Meanwhile, Rob Kardashian is said to be in no rush to forgive Tristan Thompson. Khloe Kardashian’s brother and boyfriend may never be close friends like Rob and Lamar were. However, it seems that Rob is making an effort to be civil to Tristan for Khloe’s sake.