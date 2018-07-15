Meghan Markle's father speaks out again to the 'Daily Mail.'

If Thomas Markle is hoping to mend fences with his daughter, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, and her new husband, Prince Harry, then he is going about it in the wrong way by sharing secrets with the press. Thomas Markle has once again put his foot in it with his estranged daughter by suggesting that she is unhappy in her new role.

Mr. Markle told the Daily Mail that he has insight into his daughter’s moods despite being out of touch. He claims he can “see the pain in her smile.” He claims he is concerned about her and that she is struggling with the move from being a television star to a royal.

Markle says he can read Meghan Markle when he sees photos or images on television.

“I can see it in her eyes, I see it in her face and I see it in her smile. I’ve seen her smile for years. I know her smile. I don’t like the one I’m seeing now.”

Thomas Markle says she looks terrified while the press is reporting her to be very happy on a recent trip to Dublin, Ireland where she dined out with Prince Harry.

Thomas Markle Sr, ever consider #MeghanMarkle loox ‘terrified’ cuz u not only allow Samantha Markle 2 go on rants against her & her husband unchecked, but u cant comprehend 2 not speak 2 media as she asked? Caring dad wud figure it out in w/o media FFS. https://t.co/m3v2bqDZAV — KI Native (@ki_native) July 15, 2018

Body language experts are refuting what Thomas Markle is claiming, saying that Meghan even looks at ease around Prince Harry’s grandmother, Queen Elizabeth. Meghan Markle was recently spotted out with her sister-in-law, Kate Middleton at Wimbledon where the two ladies seemed to be having a blast.

The Daily Beast says that Thomas Markle can expect that any invitation that might have been in the works for him to visit the palace has now permanently been lost in the post. If Markle thought he was scoring points by saying that the royals are crushing his daughter’s spirit, he was incorrect.

Markle says that his daughter and Prince Harry stopped returning his calls after he did a paid interview with Good Morning Britain with Piers Morgan. He says that everything was going well leading up to the royal wedding.

“The reason I am being shunned is because I made a profit on the staged pictures,” but he then appeared to contradict himself by saying that after the pictures were taken, “Harry and Meghan called and said, ‘You don’t have anything to worry about. You’ve got three suits waiting and shoes to wear’…Arrangements were being made to take me to the airport.”

But chest pains stopped Thomas Markle from making the trip to England, and he says that things have gone downhill from there. He says he has a simple marriage for Prince Harry, asserting his forever place in Meghan’s life.