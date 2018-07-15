Michael Bublé Makes Emotional Return To Stage With Son Noah

Buble and his wife Luisana Lopilato put their lives on hold to help their son battle cancer. He will turn five in August.

Michael Bublé and every fan in attendance for his return to the stage Friday night in London’s Hyde Park were soaked to the bone, but it wasn’t there was more than rain in their eyes. It was a night filled with emotion as the crooner talked about the difficult times since he last performed two years ago, thanked the crowd for their continued support, and gave a performance that the singer said he had worried him.

When Bublé’s son Noah was just two years old, he was diagnosed with liver cancer. Michael and his wife immediately made a decision to put their work lives on hold so they could completely focus on helping their son battle his illness. With his health in the clear, Michael is returning to the stage and had his first performance in two years Friday night. The Metro reports that the 42-year-old told the crowd he had been concerned about how well he would do, saying, “Like any human being of course I worried…I worried that whatever I had at one point I might not have anymore. I worried that maybe my voice wouldn’t hold out.” He also indicated that when the downpour of rain began about an hour before showtime he had become worried that people would leave. They didn’t. He lightened the mood and said, “You’re all still here! It’s England and people are drinking and they don’t give a s**t about the rain.”

Michael Bublé thanks London fans in first gig since son's illness https://t.co/uNwmP9LiSO — The Guardian (@guardian) July 14, 2018

Bublé sang a mixture of old and new songs and talked about his son preferring The Greatest Showman to his singing. At one point in the show, he had the crowd singing “Olé” with him then explained that Noah sang it to him before he hit the stage. The singer encouraged the crowd as they resumed singing until Noah appeared on stage waving and smiling. His dad kissed him and walked him offstage as the crowd cheered whistled.

Michael Bublé also thanked his fans and told them how much their support had meant over the last two years.

“I have so much gratitude in my heart on behalf of myself, my family, for your love, for your prayers, for your support. I want to thank you not only for tonight, for every night. I want to thank you for everything you’ve done for me because you have no clue how each one of you singularly, made a difference in my life. I love ya, love ya, love ya.”

He wrapped up his show by blowing kisses to those in attendance and singing “You Were Always On My Mind” to a grateful, but rain-soaked, audience.