New Trailer For One Of The Most Disturbing Horror Movies Of 2018, ‘Unfriended: Dark Web’

The film also features two different endings, and there's no way of knowing which one you'll see.

Described as one of the most disturbing horror movies of 2018, Unfriended: Dark Web is just days away from making its debut. Many considered Unfriended to be one of the most underrated horror movies of 2015, and 2018’s Dark Web is already garnering some attention. Like The Den, Unfriended was uniquely revealed all on a computer desktop screen, and it looks like this one will do the same.

Written and directed by Stephen Susco (screenwriter, The Grudge), this marks Susco’s directorial debut, as documented by IMDb. The horror film is executive produced by Nelson Greaves (Unfriended), Couper Samuelson (Happy Death Day), and Adam Sidman (Hardcore Henry). Colin Woodell, Betty Gabriel, Rebecca Rittenhouse, Andrew Lees, and Connor Del Rio stars.

Dread Central describes the plot for what many critics are calling one of the most disturbing horror movies of 2018.

“Unfolding in real-time UNFRIENDED: DARK WEB is the most terrifying horror yet from the producer of GET OUT, HAPPY DEATH DAY and THE PURGE, and the makers of UNFRIENDED. When a 20-something finds a cache of hidden files on his new laptop, he and his friends are unwittingly thrust into the depths of the dark web. They soon discover someone has been watching their every move and will go to unimaginable lengths to protect the dark web.”

Warning: The trailer below contains some disturbing imagery.

When the comedy-mystery Clue debuted in theaters in 1985, it cleverly featured three different endings. When viewers attended the hilarious movie, they didn’t know which ending they were going to get. It seems that Blumhouse Productions has taken a page out of Clue’s marketing book for their latest horror entry. As IndieWire reported, and as seen in the tweet below, Unfriended: Dark Web features two different endings.

Recently, a list of instructions was shared with projectionists that included the warning: “Please note this feature has two different endings,” as documented by IndieWire. A Twitter user shared those instructions, and fans are starting to speculate on the two varying finishes. The Twitter user also shared the link to the full PDF of the announcement, but it has since been deleted. The photo of the announcement in the tweet also reveals that there are two different runtimes for the horror film.

In a really weird turn of events, Unfriended: Dark Web will have not one but two separate endings in theaters. pic.twitter.com/jqaqHmqYAZ — rob trench (@robtrench) July 13, 2018

If you’ve seen the first Unfriended, then you know there is a bleak ending. With the standalone sequel having two different finales, it’s possible that one may be bleak and the other not so dark. But this is a horror flick we’re talking about, so it’s quite possible that both endings are dark, and that they just finish their tale of terror in two disturbing different manners. We’ll be able to find out next Friday, July 20, when one of the most highly anticipated horror movies of 2018 is released.