Zendaya Begins Shooting ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’

Spider-Man: Far From Home is currently filming in England. One of the film’s stars, Tom Holland, has previously been spotted several times on set during the last month. Images have leaked, as well as video from around the area. Fans are reeling in wait to find out how Peter Parker will return to the sequel following the events in Avengers: Infinity War, and seeing as well as hearing news of Tom Holland and other co-stars on set only seems to be adding onto the thirst for answers, according to Movie Web.

Most recently, Zendaya Coleman, the Disney Channel star who played Michelle in Spider-Man: Homecoming, released a fresh photo of a co-star Jacob Balton. This was the first revelation of Zendaya being in East London to film, and fans are loving it.

In the photo shared by Zendaya, Balton is seen with his guitar in hand and singing. While not related to the actual sequel plot, just seeing the cast enjoying one another’s company between takes is fun and intriguing to fans. Especially since Sony and Marvel Studios have been, and still are, keeping a tight lid on the plot for Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Actress Zendaya and actor Tom Holland attend ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ photocall at the Villamagna Hotel on June 14, 2017 in Madrid, Spain. Carlos Alvarez / Getty Images

Kevin Feige, one of the bosses over at Marvel Studios, spoke with reporters earlier, giving just the smallest sliver of information about the new film. He’s said that it takes place during the summer. That is it. Feige has only hinted at the possibility that the movie could involve a summer vacation of sorts, but nothing more; this has been a rough tease for fans, driving them absolutely ballistic with wonder and questions.

“Well, when does that movie take place? We know it’s the summer. I think it’s summer vacation. I think he’s going to Europe with his friends. I don’t know what summer… I mean, I do know (but you don’t).”

Fans are banking on and hoping for Tom Holland to be their relief, waiting for him to possibly leak any more information about the movie than he already has. A few weeks ago, Holland let slip the title of the sequel. Journalists at Movie Web say this was purposeful, meant to be used as a marketing ploy to entice fans and hype the excitement. Holland is known to leak movie information. In fact, the young actor actually spoiled the ending to Infinity War to a sold out theater on opening night, resulting in a huge groan from the audience and solid glares from a couple co-stars, cited Insider.