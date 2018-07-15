Supercouple Beyoncé And Jay-Z Reportedly Have Combined Net-Worth of $1.25 Billion

Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s great-great grandchildren are already rich, according to Beyoncé.

It’s no secret that pop icon Beyoncé Knowles-Carter and rap icon and entrepreneur Jay-Z are an exceptionally wealthy couple. What may well have been a secret is just how successful and wealthy the duo actually are.

According to a recent Forbes list detailing “America’s Richest Self-Made Women,” Beyoncé carries and independent net-worth of approximately $355 million, bringing her to number 53 on the list of 60. As the title of the Forbes article suggests, Beyoncé’s massive fortune is considered to be one that is self-made, essentially separating the singer from others who may have achieved their wealth via inheretence or other such circumstancial means.

Beyoncé’s personal net-worth, though highly impressive, is just over one third of husband Jay-Z’s personal wealth. Investopedia reports that the rapper, whose real name is Shawn Carter, touts a net-worth of over $900 million.

The combined total of both Carter and Knowles-Carter’s respective net-worths equal out to be an approximate $1.25 billion.

Beyoncé also doesn’t seem obligated to feign humbleness about her successful status. On a new record titled Everything Is Love — a collaboration with Jay-Z under the group name The Carters — Beyoncé was up front about her wealth, boasting financial security that will likely span generations. She even name dropped Forbes lists similar to the one she was just featured in, in the track “Boss.”

Ain’t nothing to it, I boss so I bought my momma a whip. My great-great-grandchildren already rich That’s a lot of brown children on your Forbes list. Probably lookin’ around my compound on my fortress, boss.

“Boss” goes on to further expound upon Beyoncé’s views on her status, as well as Jay-Z’s

Jay-Z, Blue Ivy Carter and Beyonce attend the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS) Christopher Polk / Getty Images

Jay-Z and Beyoncé are both currently headlining a massive stadium tour dubbed the On The Run II Tour, which began in Wales this past June and wraps up later this year in Seattle, Washington.

Everything Is Love received widespread critical acclaim upon release, garnering praise in music outlets like Rolling Stone, Pitchfork, and NME. While the record did sell impressive figures, at approximately 123,00 album-equivalent units, — 70,000 of which were actual album sales — Everything Is Love ultimately debuted at number two on the US Billboard Top 200, a first for Beyoncé, as every studio album she’s released prior, debuted at number one.

Before going solo, Beyoncé was a member of the group Destiny’s Child, which spawned massive hits like “Say My Name,” “Bootylicious,” and “Survivor.” The group ultimately disbanded in 2006, though performed a small number of reunion shows afterwards. Beyoncé went on to be one of the most successful solo singers in history.