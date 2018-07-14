Taylor Swift Fans Get Engaged During Meet & Greet With The Singer

The couple credits Swift's music for bringing them closer.

Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift became a “third wheel” last night, Friday, June 13, after witnessing two of her fans get engaged during a meet and greet for her “Reputation Tour.” Reports from Teen Vogue say, the Swifties, Anthony and Stephanie, met in 2013 while attending their first ever Taylor Swift concert during her “Red Tour” tour in Philadelphia. Since then, their shared love of Swift and her music has only served to bring them closer together.

Five years later, the couple was given meet and greet access for the “Reputation Tour,” which provided them with the opportunity to meet and take photos with their favorite pop star. As they entered the room to greet Swift, Anthony decided it was time to pop the big question, and of course, Stephanie said yes!

According to a secret Twitter account created and ran by the groom-to-be, the proposal planning started on June 3 — a total of 41 days ago.

“I NEED YOUR HELP! I want to give my girlfriend the proposal of her dreams! Help me spread the word so Taylor can see this,” he tweeted. “Our love story started at a RED TOUR show in Philadelphia back in 2013. Taylor Swift is a huge part of our relationship. Nothing would make this proposal more special than having her there!”

The sweet moment was captured on camera, and Swift took to her personal Instagram account to share the photos. In a stream of images, the singer can be seen standing right in the middle with a look of surprise on her face, as Anthony got down on one knee to present the ring. The last image shows Swift looking straight at the camera with her mouth agape as the couple hugged in celebration.

“They walk into the meet and greet and he says ‘We met 5 years ago at the Red tour’ and then… #thirdwheel,” she captioned.

After successfully pulling off the planned surprise, Anthony went on to tweet, “[Taylor] called me a baller and said that she is never surprised. She also said we were incredible and to go get married!!!! IS THIS REAL LIFE?!?!”

We had the time of our lives last night! ???????????? It's a love story baby! #RepTourPhilly pic.twitter.com/osVv1meBVs — PHILADELPHIA SHOW PROPOSAL (@TSphilaPROPOSAL) July 14, 2018

As for Taylor, she might not have any engagement news of her own right now but as previously reported by the Inquisitr, she is happily dating boyfriend Joe Alwyn. A source revealed to People that Taylor is in a good place right now.

“Joe is just an amazing boyfriend. He is very supportive. Taylor adores his family. She’s in a very good place.”

Joe and Taylor have been dating for a little over a year and have kept their relationship out of the spotlight for the most part. However, they have been photographed together on a few occasions, including during a romantic trip to Turks and Caicos and while having drinks at a tiny pub in North London.