‘DWTS’ Kym Herjavec’s Twins Show Off Their Matching Koala Gear In Adorable New Photo

Kym & Robert Herjavec's twins had a koala on their bums in a sweet picture shared by their mom.

Kym Herjavec and husband Robert Herjavec’s adorable twins are showing off their matching gear in a new photo shared by the former Dancing with the Stars professional dancer this week. Kym shared a gorgeous snap of her 11-week-old babies on her Instagram page, showing them wearing matching shorts as they lay facing each other.

The black and white picture Kym shared with her followers on July 13 showed little Hudson Robert and his sister Haven Mae facing one another as they lay on a cushion together, while a koala face was featured on their bottoms.

Haven appeared to be wearing a top with the same koala design on, while Hudson went shirtless for the snap as the babies almost touched hands.

The koala face appeared to be an allude to their mom, as Herjavec was born in Sydney, Australia, and saw much success in her native country before moving to the U.S. for the show. Down Under, Kym appeared on the first three seasons of the Australian version of Dancing with the Stars between 2004 and 2005 before becoming a judge on the show in 2013.

She wrote in the caption of the latest photo of her two babies with a koala face emoji and a red heart emoji before adding the adorable hashtag #twinlove.

Herjavec has been sharing a number of photos of her babies since giving birth to them in April.

As Inquisitr previously reported, Kym most recently treated her followers to a photo of her daughter Haven which showed her not exactly impressed reaction to turning 11-weeks-old.

Inquisitr also shared that the mom of twins recently posted another photo of both of her babies with her Shark Tank star husband Robert – and her dog Lola – shortly before the solo snap of Haven while they were all showing their support for Croatia in the 2018 World Cup.

The cheering squad ???????? ⚽️ A post shared by Kym Herjavec (@kymherjavec5678) on Jul 7, 2018 at 12:17pm PDT

Robert was originally born in the European country before moving to Canada with his family at the age of eight.

But while Kym’s latest photo of her twin babies may have shown them sporting the same outfits, the star told People earlier this year that she and Robert won’t be dressing them the same all the time after taking a class that helped them to learn more about raising twins.

“We did a class about the psychology of raising twins. It was fascinating,” Herjavec told the site shortly before giving birth. “They talk about making sure they have their own identity and you don’t dress them the same all the time.”

Kym also revealed that she planned for her babies to sleep together in the same basinet while they’re still newborns.

“In the nursery, I’ve got a Halo Bassinest where they can sleep in it together,” Herjavec said just days before giving birth. “It’s been interesting figuring out what I need two of, what I need one of. It’s a lot!”