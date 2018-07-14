Tinashe Responds To The Rumor That She Is Stalking Ben Simmons and Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner and boyfriend Ben Simmons showed up to the same nightclub as his ex-girlfriend Tinashe last week, which sparked stalking rumors.

The “No Drama” singer told cameras that Simmons was texting her while he was presumably in the nightclub with Jenner.

Seemingly in response to the incident, the NBA baller reportedly beefed up his security due to Tinashe’s alleged stalking. TMZ reported that the singer showed up to places where her ex-boyfriend of a couple of months Ben Simmons happened to be.

The 25-year-old took to Instagram to respond to the stalking allegations and denied that there was a love triangle between Kendall, herself and Ben Simmons, reports E! Online.

The singer says that she felt it was necessary to respond to the stalking allegations and says that she is uncomfortable addressing it.

Tinashe implies that she was telling the truth about the NBA baller texting her and admits to being heartbroken over their split.

“The fact is, I was in love and I got hurt. I know I’m not the first nor will I be the last person to be in this situation. The details of what has happened since are complicated, to say the least, but I’ve never lied. And of course, I’m not a stalker lol,”

Tinashe considered not addressing the rumor but didn’t want her silence to be taking advantage of. “I always try to do the right thing and be the bigger person and often people take advantage of that.”

“I’m sensitive as hell,” she added, “and have emotions just like everyone else and I suck at most of this Hollywood shit. I’m not here to ‘prove’ anything to anyone at the end of the day I know my purpose is to try to be my best self to bring positivity into the world so here it goes. No more wasting energy we all need to spend our time doing better things.”

Simmons is now in a relationship with Jenner and reportedly started dating Tinashe in May before their sudden breakup. Tinashe’s younger brother Kudzai accused Simmons of cheating on his sister with Jenner.

Kendall Jenner was also briefly linked to Bella and Gigi Hadid’s brother Anwar after they were pictured kissing last month.

Kendall Jenner was previously being linked to A$ap Rocky, Harry Styles, and Jordan Clarkson.

The 21-years-old Ben Simmons has not publicly addressed Tinashe’s stalking rumors.

Simmons and Jenner have reportedly taken their relationship to the next level and are renting a home together.