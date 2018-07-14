The star is leaving the popular show due to a scheduling conflict.

When the CBS series Bull kicks off its third season in the fall, it will be without the Trial Analysis Corporation’s computer specialist and expert hacker, Cable McCrory, as the actress who portrays her, Annabelle Attanasio, is leaving the show.

The 25-year-old, who has starred on the series since its 2016 premiere, asked to be let out of her contract to pursue another opportunity and her employers were willing to accommodate her, according to TVLine, who was first to break the news.

One of her now former bosses just happens to be her father, Paul Attanasio, who co-created the show with Phil McGraw, aka Dr. Phil, and also serves as an executive producer.

“I’m excited to share that I have been given the opportunity to direct my first feature film, a story I’ve been shepherding for four years,” Attanasio exclusively told TVLine.

“Sadly, the film conflicts with my role as Cable on Bull. CBS and the show’s producers have graciously allowed me to leave the series so I can pursue this extraordinary opportunity,” she continued.

“While I will miss Cable dearly, I am so thrilled about this new chapter in my career, and am forever grateful to the show for supporting me on my creative journey. I loved my time on the show, and feel so lucky to have the support of the show’s producers, CBS, and most of all, my unbelievable castmates.”

Before Bull, Attanasio played Dorothy Walcott in Cinemax’s 2014-2015 series The Knick, and had a role in the 2016 Netflix film, Barry.

She also wrote, directed, and starred in the short film, Frankie Keeps Talking, which was a part of the 2017 National Film Festival for Talented Youth in Seattle, and called a “flawless short film from start to finish” and “truly relevant and hilarious” by television station KCTS 9.

While the title of the movie Attanasio is slated to direct has not yet been officially confirmed, on her bio page on the CBS website, it says that the Los Angeles native “is in development on her first full-length feature film, Mickey and the Bear, which is adapted from her play of the same name, and for which she will both star and direct.”

At a 2016 panel for the Television Critics Association, the cast and producers of Bull discussed the series. Eexecutive Prodicers Mark Goffman, Phil McGraw, and Paul Attanasio are seated in the back row. Show stars Christopher Jackson, Geneva Carr, Michael Weatherly, Freddy Rodriguez, and Annabelle Attanasio are in the front row. Francis Specker / CBS Broadcasting, Inc.

When Season 3 of Bull kicks off in the fall, fans will find out the fate of Michael Weatherly’s Jason Bull, who, according to TV Guide, collapsed on the court steps from an apparent heart attack at the end of last season.

There is no word yet on how Attanasio’s character, Cable McCrory, will be written off the show.

The series also stars Geneva Carr, Freddy Rodriguez, Christopher Jackson, and Jaime Lee Kirchner.

Bull returns to CBS on a new night, Mondays, starting Sept. 24.