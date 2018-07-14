Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Reportedly Stunned By ‘Special’ Gift They Received From A Fan In Ireland

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex looked to be in disbelief when they saw it.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were reportedly stunned by a gift they received from a fan in Ireland and she has the photo to prove it. Chloe Mullins, an art student from Dublin, gave the Duke and Duchess of Sussex a realistic black and white pencil drawing of one of their engagement photos. The royal couple was caught on camera looking both amazed and appreciative at her level of skill.

The young artist posted a series of photos and video of her encounter with Harry and Meghan on her Instagram page. In one of her captions, she said that the former actress said that the gift was “so special” and that it looked like a photo.

Mullins told the Irish Examiner a bit more about her experience, including the hilarious comment Harry made about how she drew him.

“Harry said ‘You’ve given me more hair,'” she said. “Meghan came over and he said ‘Look at this, what do you think of it?’ She said wow too and thanked me for it.”

As we mentioned earlier, the photo that Mullins used as her inspiration was from the royal engagement photo shoot and was taken by Alex Lubomirski. He also photographed their official wedding portraits.

Harry and Meghan were in Ireland on their first official public appearance outside of England. Their trip lasted two days and their schedule was pretty jam-packed. They met with both the president and prime minister and attended a garden party hosted by the British ambassador. While at the president’s residence, Meghan was seen playing with his large furry dogs.

Meghan and Harry’s down-to-earth rapport with people was definitely on-show during the trip. They attended a sports festival, where, as the Inquisitr previously reported, one of the children tried to play with Meghan’s hair. Meghan took it all in stride though. She laughed and shook the child’s hand in a playful manner.

Good Housekeeping also reports that Harry got his beard pulled by one of the kids as well.

Meghan and Harry have had a busy schedule since their wedding on May 19. Their first appearance was at a garden party to celebrate Prince Charles’ birthday. They were also at the Trooping The Colour ceremony, the Royal Ascot, Prince Louis’ christening, and the 100th-anniversary ceremony for the RAF.

But the duke and duchess will be going overseas again later this year. Harry and Meghan are youth ambassadors to the Commonwealth and they’ll be visiting several countries in that group of nations in the fall. Their schedule will include stops in New Zealand, Australia, Fiji, and the Kingdom of Tonga, among other countries.