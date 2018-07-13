Christina Milian Smolders In Bikini Photos After Landing New Job

The singer was cast as a series regular in the crime drama 'The Oath,' which is produced by 50 Cent.

Singer Christina Milian flaunted her sizzling bikini body on Instagram, to the delight of her 4.5 million followers. In the photos, Milian dons a tropical-themed top and bikini bottom that spotlights her chiseled abs and recent weight loss.

Christina was recently cast as a series regular on Season 2 of The Oath, the crime drama on Sony Crackle’s streaming-video service, Deadline reported. Rap mogul Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson is an executive producer on The Oath.

Milian, a singer and reality-TV veteran, filmed scenes for the show in Puerto Rico this week, where she took the opportunity to post some bikini photos.

‘I Have To Work Harder To Stay Fit Now’

Miliam, 36, recently lost some weight and is in the best shape of her life, thanks to a healthy diet and regular workouts, as the Inquisitr previously reported.

The 5-foot-2 brunette beauty said she has to follow a stricter diet and exercise more now that she’s older.

“It’s harder to lose weight as quickly, and there are now problem areas, like the stomach,” Milian said.

Christina also lamented that she has a tendency to get back fat, but that problem seems to be under control based on these smoldering bikini selfies.

???????????? #christinamilian @bfyne A post shared by Christina Milian (@miliandaily) on Jul 13, 2018 at 10:10am PDT

A bikini-clad Milian was photographed walking around with her 8-year-older daughter, Violet. Thanks to her youthful good looks, Christina could easily pass for Violent’s older sister.

While she has never been overweight, Christina Milian has slimmed down noticeably during the past year, and said she feels happier at this size. Milian said her weight loss secret is a portion-controlled diet.

“Salmon and a big salad [is a favorite meal],” she told Essence. “I really love avocados too. I try not to overeat. If I hear my body tell me I’m full, I follow my gut, literally, and say ‘Hey I’m full’ and ‘There will be another meal.'”

Like most people, Christina loves to eat. She says people often eat with their eyes and not with their stomachs, causing them to overeat. By reminding herself to stop eating once she feels full, Milian said she enjoys her meals more.

Milian exercises regularly to stay fit. Her workouts typically include cardio exercise, such as running or hiking. She also lifts light weights and does ab exercises to tone her midsection.

Christina doesn’t believe in starvation or deprivation. While she eats healthy most of the time, she also enjoys her favorite snack foods, such as salt-and-vinegar-flavored chips. She just makes sure she doesn’t overeat.

“Working out is great therapy,” Milian said. “When I work out, I pray. In that moment, I am thankful because of my health.”