Paul Weller Announces New Album ‘True Meanings’

The Modfather announced his 14th solo album, True Meanings, is due to hit stores on September 14 via Parlophone Records. The album will be Weller’s 26th studio album overall in his entire career.

NME reports that the album will comprise of 14 all-new tracks from the artist and also feature the single “Aspects,” which Weller released in May to coincide with his 60th birthday.

True Meanings will also feature an impressive roster of guest musicians on the record that include The Zombies’ Rod Argent, Lucy Rose, and Noel Gallagher (whom Weller frequently collaborates with).

The album will be available in several formats that include a deluxe edition which includes a 28-page booklet of photos and lyrics, a standard edition, and vinyl LP packaging.

According to a statement posted on Weller’s official website, True Meanings will be “a record unlike any he has ever made before, characterised by grandiose-yet-delicate, lush orchestration: an aesthetic to which Paul’s better-than-ever voice, singing some of his most nakedly honest words, is perfectly suited.”

Paul Weller has also given a nod to David Bowie on the record with the song “Bowie.” Bowie and Weller had a long-running feud for about a decade after Weller criticized Bowie by calling his music “pish.” The two put an end to the feud and became friends around the release of Weller’s 2008 album 22 Dreams.

LONDON, ENGLAND – JUNE 29: Paul Weller performs at Hard Rock Calling Day 1 at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park on June 29, 2013 in London, England. Matt Kent / Getty Images

Paul Weller burst on to the music scene in the late ’70s with the English rock/punk band The Jam who’s sound had the tenacity of the Sex Pistols and the tongue-in-cheek lyrical-ness of the Clash. The band became known for hits such as “In The City,” “Going Underground,” “Start!,” and their most famous hit “A Town Called Malice.” The Jam disbanded in 1982.

After the Jam separated in 1982, Weller went to start his next group the Style Council. The music of the Style Council was vastly different from the Jam, featuring elements of dance, soul, jazz, and R&B. After achieving only one top 10 single in 1985, The Style Council disbanded in 1989.

Paul Weller emerged as a solo artist in 1992 with his debut solo LP Paul Weller. In 1995, Weller was back on the charts with his album Stanley Road which would later be the highest selling album of Weller’s career. The album featured some Weller’s biggest hits such as “The Changingman” and “You Do Something To Me.”

The singer then began to find himself associated with the rising British acts at the time such as Blur and Oasis. Noel Gallagher from Oasis even enlisted Weller to play lead guitar on the band’s hit single “Champagne Supernova.”

Since the ’90s, Weller has experienced massive critical and commercial success in the UK with several of his most recent albums all charting in the top 10 spot. The singer continues to tour and headline venues and festivals around the globe.

You can pre-order your copy of True Meanings here.