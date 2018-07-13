‘The Walking Dead’ Season 9 Time Jump Explained And New Images Ahead Of Premiere

The Walking Dead is going through a major shift for Season 9. The upcoming season premieres in October and will have a new showrunner at its helm. The new poster released last week teases a new location and cast members with interesting haircuts.

The Walking Dead is expected to follow the comics “All Out War” arc which featured a major time jump. Season 8 was not without the death of a major character as Carl died late in the season.

The new showrunner Angela Kang confirmed last month that the Walking Dead Season 9 will feature a time jump but did not give up any details.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Kang went into details about the time jump and what can be expected in the new season. Kang explained the new teaser images of Season 9.

Kang said that the infrastructure from the pre-apocalypse as begun to deteriorate beyond use in Season 9.

“We’ll explore what happened as man-made objects and structures break down. Infrastructure like roads and bridges are changing and crumbling. And we’ll also explore what happens as resources are getting low.”

A western-style setting will emerge with the breakdown of bridges, roads, and technology.

“We are going into a period where a lot of the things that we’ve seen in previous seasons have broken down, so they’ve got these horses and carriages that are being drawn around instead of cars. Things are lit with oil lamps. People are using different kinds of weaponry. There’s a real grittiness to it that I think will be fun and fresh for the viewers.”

Exclusive: First image and intel on @WalkingDead_AMC season 9 time jump #TheWalkingDead https://t.co/IhLUspogDk — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) July 11, 2018

As previously reported by the Inquisitr a new poster showed that the Walking Dead survivors are relocating to Washington, D.C.

Rick Grimes and his followers will likely attempt to settle in a new community and face all the challenges that come with it. In Season 8, a new character named Georgie handed over a book she called “A Key to a Future” to the Hilltop in exchange for records of music.

Exclusive: A first look at #TheWalkingDead season 9 and details about the new season have been revealed: https://t.co/4rreA8yT4X pic.twitter.com/QXxzKA2Cro — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) July 11, 2018

The book focuses on medieval human achievements, such as windmills, watermills, and guides to refining grain and wood processing.

It appears that this book will play a key role in the upcoming season as modern technology becomes ineffective in the post-apocalyptic worlds and Georgie will likely reappear in Season 9.

The new images from Season 9 show Michonne on horseback with horse carriages in the background of the image instead of cars as with previous seasons.

Major characters Rick Grimes, played by Andrew Lincoln and Maggie played by Lauren Cohan will not be returning after Season 9.