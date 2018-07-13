Justin Bieber Goes Back On His Promise to Oprah That He Would ‘Rethink’ His Plan To Marry By Age 25

The singer made plans to marry young when he was just 18-years-old.

Justin Bieber isn’t taking Oprah’s advice. The 24-year-old music superstar recently announced to the world that he is marrying model Hailey Baldwin, despite his promise to Oprah Winfrey that he would “rethink” his plans to marry at a young age.

Beliebers may recall Justin’s 2012 interview on Oprah’s Next Chapter in which Oprah questioned his plans for a young marriage. In the clip, which you can see below, the talk show queen asked the then-18-year-old singer, “Tell me if it’s true…you want to be married by the time you’re 25?”

Bieber confirmed that was his plan, and even admitted he wants a “handful” of kids. But Oprah, who has never been married, was adamant.

“Rethink that, will you?” she advised. ” I think 25 is too young…particularly for you because your whole 20’s is about discovering who really are – and you owe that to yourself because you are in the business that you are in. It is not a lot of self-discovery time. So much is already defined for you, so you’re entitled to your opinion, but rethink it.”

Bieber seemed to be listening to the wise media mogul’s advice later admitted, “I mean you are Oprah and you are telling me not to get married at 25. I should probably listen.”

Bieber will turn 25-years-old in March, and he seems to be going full speed ahead with his marriage plans after a short courtship with Baldwin. Despite the short time frame, Bieber’s proposal wasn’t a spontaneous decision. Jeweler Jack Solow told People he helped the singer craft the perfect ring for Bieber to present to Baldwin. The jeweler revealed that he had a “few weeks” to make the custom diamond sparkler, which is somewhere between 6 to 10 carats.

Shortly after his engagement news broke, Bieber posted to Instagram to gush that he can’t wait to spend the rest of his life with Baldwin.

“The thing I am most excited for is that my little brother and sister get to see another healthy stable marriage and look for the same!” Bieber wrote to his 21-year-old future wife. “My goodness does feel good to have our future secured! WERE GONNA BE BETTER AT 70 BABY HERE WE GO! ”

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin rekindled their romance earlier this year, two years after a previous split. But even in early 2016, when Bieber was still just 21-years-old, he mused about the possibility of marrying Baldwin. At the time, Bieber was still sewing his wild oats and admitted he wasn’t ready to settle down and it almost seemed as if he was heeding Oprah’s advice.

“Right now in my life, I don’t want to be held down by anything,” Bieber told GQ. “I already have a lot that I have to commit to. …I don’t want to feel like the girl I love is an added responsibility. …What if Hailey ends up being the girl I’m gonna marry, right? If I rush into anything, if I damage her, then it’s always gonna be damaged. It’s really hard to fix wounds like that. It’s so hard.… I just don’t want to hurt her.”