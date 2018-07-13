Watch Zimbabwe Vs. Pakistan Cricket Live Stream: 1st ODI Start Time, Preview, How To Watch Online

Pakistan open a five-match ODI series against Zimbabwe that is likely to prove painful for the host nation.

Pakistan’s one-day international cricket series against Zimbabwe got off to a halting start this week, according to CricInfo, when the team attempted to travel from Harare where they had just completed a T20 tri-series, to Bulawayo, site of their five-match ODI series — only to find that they had no hotel booked. But the financial crunch currently affecting Zimbabwe cricket was finally cleared up, at least as far as the hotel booking was concerned, and now the first Zimbabwe-Pakistan ODI will live stream from the southwestern city on Friday.

Though Pakistan, the fifth-ranked ODI side in the world on the ICC rankings table, are heavily favored over 11th-ranked Zimbabwe, Captain Sarfraz Ahmad is wary of his players perhaps taking their hosts too lightly.

“The one-day series is important, and it’s not easy to play Zimbabwe in their home conditions,” Sarfraz told Cricket Next. “The matches are also starting very early. It’s probably even more cold in Bulawayo too, so it’s not going to be an easy series.”

Speaking of the matches starting early, to find out how to watch a live stream of the first ODI match between Zimbabwe and Pakistan, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. First ball is scheduled for 9:15 a.m. Central Africa Time on Friday, July 13, at 12,000-seat Queens Sports Club Cricket Ground in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe. In Pakistan, that start time will be 12:15 p.m. Pakistan Standard Time, while in India the match gets underway at 12:45 p.m. India Standard Time. In the United States, fans will need to either stay up very late or wake up extremely early to watch the match at 3:15 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time, 12:15 a.m. Pacific.

Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed says his team is not taking Zimbabwe lightly. Kirsty Wigglesworth / AP Images

Oddly, however, Pakistan come into the match with an 0-5 record in ODI matches in 2018, per the BBC, and have not played any 50-overs games since January. But the underdog Zimbabwe team has played 15 one-day international matches so far this year, with a record of five wins, nine losses and a tie game.

Whatever edge in recent experience they may have, however, seems cancels out by a rash of injuries, several senior players sitting out due to disputes with Zimbabwe’s governing cricket body, and three uncapped players on the squad for the five-match set, as CricInfo reports.

Emerging star fast bowler Blessing Muzarabani is one of the few bought spots for Zimbabwe. A.M. Ahad / AP Images

The Pakistan Television Corporation, that country’s state-owned TV network, will carry the Zimbabwe vs. Pakistan first ODI match live on PTV Sports — and will make a free live stream of the crucial match available as well. Fans should be aware that the PTV Sports’ live stream will be viewable only by fans inside of Pakistan. PTV also often makes a live stream available on the PTV Sports Official YouTube channel.

Fans in India who want to live stream the ODI series should check out Sony Six.

To watch a live stream of the 50-overs action in the first Zimbabwe vs. Pakistan meeting of the lengthy series in the United States, the best option is to sign up for a one-week free trial of the Sling TV international sports package. The package includes Willow TV, which will carry live streaming video of the crucial match. A credit card will be required, but if the Sling package is canceled prior to the end of the seven-day period, no charges will be incurred.