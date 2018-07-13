Britney Spears Doesn’t Show Up To Child Support Deposition With Kevin Federline

Britney Spears didn’t show up to a recent deposition in her heated child support case with her former husband, Kevin Federline.

According to a July 12 report by Radar Online, Britney Spears and her father, Jamie, didn’t bother to show up to a deposition regarding her messy child support case with Kevin Federline, the father of her two children, Sean Preston and Jayden James.

Earlier this year, Kevin Federline’s attorney, Mark Vincent Kaplan, reportedly sent Britney Spears a legal letter telling the singer that his client plans to revisit the child support issues for the two sons. Sources tell the outlet that Spears is “worried sick” about the child support drama with her baby daddy, but that she did not show up to the deposition at Kaplan’s office last week.

“The deposition was properly served, and there were costs incurred for the preparation of the deposition, which need to be paid for. Kaplan will be filing a motion to compel the testimony of Spears co-conservators, and possibly Britney,” an insider revealed about the situation. Meanwhile, a source close to Spears claims that the singer can not be deposed because of her longtime conservatorship, adding that her financial situation “shouldn’t be in the public,” and that the situation “is for a judge to decide, and it will be left at that.”

Kevin Federline reportedly already receives $20K a month in child support from Britney Spears. The payment was based on Britney’s income at the time of their split. However, with Spears’ Las Vegas residency, where she is reportedly earning nearly $500K per show, it seems that K-Fed believes he deserves more money from his ex-wife to help support their sons while they are in his care.

In addition, Britney Spears has also announced a world tour that will begin later this year, meaning even more income for the singer. The legal letter hasn’t revealed how much more Kevin Federline is seeking from his famous baby mama, but it seems that he would like a considerable increase in his child support payments.

As many fans will remember, Britney and Kevin were married from 2004 to 2007. They met when Federline was a backup dancer for Spears, and had a whirlwind relationship. They fell in love and documented the early stages of their relationship on video, later turning it into a reality series titled Britney & Kevin: Chaotic.

Britney Spears is currently dating Sam Asghari, while Kevin Federline has also moved on and is re-married.