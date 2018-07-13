Tiffany Trump Slays In White On The Beach While Offering Sage Advice

First daughter, Tiffany Trump, 24, is taking time to enjoy her summer break after her first year of Georgetown law school, but that doesn’t mean she’s taking time away from reaching her goals.

The younger Trump daughter took to Instagram to share a beautiful picture of herself on a beach wearing a cute white outfit and sandals sitting in a chair with her foot propped on a small boat. She accessorized her gorgeous summer look with simple gold bracelets, oversized sunglasses, and left her long blonde locks loose around her shoulders.

She captioned the image with the sage advice, “Don’t tell people your plans. Show them your results.” She may or may not be giving advice she learned her father, President Donald Trump, who’s currently in the United Kingdom on his first official state visit to the region, according to Inquisitr.

While her dad has traveled away from the United States, Tiffany took to her Instagram story to show that earlier today she was in Washington, D.C., and just an hour ago she showed she’s back in the Big Apple enjoying the city.

According to Page Six, Donald Trump’s only child with his second wife, Marla Maples, is on the “party circuit” this summer.

While his second daughter is enjoying her life to the fullest this summer, in Britain, Donald Trump criticized Prime Minister Theresa May over the Brexit deal, according to a CNN report. He said, “I told her how to do it. That will be up to her to say. But I told her how to do it. She wanted to go a different route. She should negotiate the best way she knows how, but it’s too bad what’s going on.”

The criticism comes at an unusual time given that Donald Trump is visiting the U.K. on an official visit and meeting with its leaders. Also, the U.S. President also criticized the way Europe handles its immigration in a somewhat shocking way. He said, “I think the immigration, allowing the immigration to take place in Europe is a shame. I think it changed the fabric of Europe, and unless you act very quickly, it’s never going to be what it was, and I don’t mean that in a positive way. So I think allowing millions and millions of people to come into Europe is very, very sad. I think you’re losing your culture.”

As for Tiffany Trump, this summer she’s seemed somewhat oblivious or even at times opposed to her father’s ideals. She appears to be enjoying life before heading back to her second year of law school.