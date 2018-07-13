WWE News: Brock Lesnar’s Return Match Known, Confirmed For Next Month’s ‘SummerSlam’

The final WWE match for the "Beast Incarnate" may now be known.

After Brock Lesnar showed up at UFC 226 and threatened new UFC Heavyweight Champion Daniel Cormier, many thought he may never return to WWE again. The problem with that is that Lesnar is still under contract to the company and he still has the WWE Universal Championship in his possession. Well, it appears as if the fans finally know when he will wrestle next and it is going to be at next month’s SummerSlam.

The rumors and speculation have all said that Lesnar would put his title on the line at SummerSlam and that it would likely be his last match in WWE. From there, he would head back to UFC and become a fighter in the octagon once again but WWE has dragged their heels on confirming his return.

Well, the heels have now been picked up.

According to Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer, Brock Lesnar’s return match will take place at SummerSlam, but his opponent is not yet known. The original plan had a multi-man match at Extreme Rules with the winner becoming the number one contender for the Universal Title, but that was scrapped.

Now, the idea is that the winner of the Roman Reigns vs. Bobby Lashley match will take on Lesnar at SummerSlam, and that is expected to be the former.

Everyone kind of expected WWE to talk about Brock Lesnar and his UFC 226 appearance on Monday Night Raw, but he was not even mentioned one time. It is now believed that was done on purpose and to keep the focus on Extreme Rules and its build-up.

According to Wrestling Inc., WWE is using Lesnar’s appearance at UFC 226 as a way of making him more of a heel and hoping the fans will finally cheer Roman Reigns. Vince McMahon was apparently “adamant” that announcers not talk about Lesnar at all on Raw as he wants to turn him into a mega heel.

McMahon hopes fans will think that Brock Lesnar has turned his back on WWE and that it will be up to Roman Reigns to save the day. At SummerSlam, Reigns will go into the match and not only face the beast but try to stop him from leaving WWE and going to UFC with the Universal Championship.

It has been years, but WWE is insistent on making Roman Reigns a super babyface and the face of the company, but it just hasn’t worked at all. With Brock Lesnar definitely on his way out and heading back to the UFC, the Universal Championship is going to have to change hands and it will likely happen at SummerSlam. The only thing now will be to have the fans not cheer Lesnar’s return but have them on the side of Reigns, and that simply hasn’t worked out as Vince McMahon has hoped.