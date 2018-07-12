George Lopez Uses Water Bottle To Pretend To Urinate On Donald Trump’s Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star

Comedian George Lopez used a water bottle to pretend to urinate on Donald Trump’s Hollywood star on the Walk of Fame. The video, which was shared on TMZ, shows the funnyman doing the stunt for passersby on Hollywood Boulevard.

The comedian has been taking swipes at President Trump since long before the November 2016 election where the former reality star was elected to the position of power. It was unclear when the footage of Lopez was taken. The video was posted to TMZ on July 12.

The comedian was booed offstage at a juvenile diabetes event in Denver in 2017, as per Page Six, over an anti-Trump routine that didn’t go over well with the high-paying crowd, who purchased tables beginning at $5,000 and up.

An attendee at the event, which raised money to benefit the Barbara Davis Center for Diabetes, commented on a YouTube video that “George was asked nicely to stop making Trump jokes by a man in front row [Maffei] who just donated $250K. George doesn’t, continues. Gets booed.”

Page Six also reported that TV host Chris Parente posted a now-deleted tweet which read, “Big controversy: host of HUGE charity #CarouselBall, @georgelopez, makes political comments about Trump, drops the f-bomb and is escorted out.” The gala would eventually go on to raise $1.65 million for the charity.

Lopez also made headlines in June 2018 for selling a jacket with messages that read “keep the kids” but “deport the racist” in protest of the Trump administration’s “zero tolerance” immigration policy on his official Instagram.

“My George Lopez Store will be making these items, money donated to organizations focused on reuniting parents and their children,” the comedian wrote on Instagram, featuring a photo of himself alongside comic pal D.L. Hughley.

Lopez is not the first person to have defaced Trump’s star. Others have marked it with spray paint, smashed it with a sledgehammer, covered the star with stickers and once, even placed a gold toilet on it.

James Otis, as reported by The New York Post, pleaded no contest in 2016 to destroying Trump’s star with a sledgehammer and pickax a week after Trump was elected. James Otis remarked of his actions, “Upon reflection after my arrest, I had said I was proud and felt very good about destroying Mr. Trump’s star. However, now I realize I was wrong, that I shouldn’t have done it.” Otis was told to pay $4,400 and perform 20 days of community labor.