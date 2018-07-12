‘Real Housewives Of Orange County’ Divorce: Gina Kirschenheiter’s Husband Blames Show For Split

Did the reality curse strike again?

Gina Kirschenheiter filed for divorce from husband Matthew after seven years of marriage and three kids and now, a report claims he’s blaming The Real Housewives of Orange County for the demise of their relationship.

“He thinks that she chose fame over him,” a source told Radar Online on July 11.

According to the report, Gina has been acting as if she and Matthew are doing great as they continue to raise their three children, including Nicholas, 6, Sienna, 4, and Luca, 2, together, but in reality, things aren’t nearly as civil as she portrays on social media.

“Gina and Matt are struggling to co-parent right now,” the insider said. “They are both incredible parents and they love their children very much. It’s just a very hard thing to go through, especially in front of television cameras.”

Earlier this month, after her divorce filing was first confirmed, Gina spoke to Us Weekly magazine and blamed her estranged husband Matthew’s busy work schedule for their split. However, despite the fact that they were allegedly struggling before Gina joined The Real Housewives of Orange County, Matthew is convinced the show was at the root of their problems.

The insider went on to say that Gina and Matthew are struggling as they attempt to remain united for the sake of their kids.

“They try not to fight in front of the kids and they both just want things to seem as normal as possible to them. But the kids know that something isn’t right,” the insider said.

At the end of last month, just two months after Gina Kirschenheiter filed for divorce, she shared a happy family photo of herself and Matthew celebrating their oldest child’s sixth birthday. The photo can be seen above.

In Gina’s divorce filing, the newest member of the Real Housewives of Orange County cast requested sole physical custody of her three children with shared legal custody. She then requested her estranged husband be granted with visitation rights to their kids.

Gina also requested the judge assigned to her case award her with “domestic partner support” and asked that the judge “terminate” Matthew’s spousal support.

To see more of Gina Kirschenheiter, her family, and her co-stars, don’t miss the Season 13 premiere of The Real Housewives of Orange County next Monday, July 16 at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV. In addition to Gina’s addition, fans will also be meeting new housewife Emily Moore Simpson when the new installment begins airing.