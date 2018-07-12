Julianne Hough Reveals Her Insane 6-Pack Abs & Dancer’s Body In A Crop Top

Julianne flaunted her incredible six-pack abs in a sexy new video.

Former Dancing with the Stars professional dancer turned judge Julianne Hough is showing off her insane six-pack abs while showing off her moves on Instagram. The star gave her more than 4 million followers a glimpse at her incredibly toned abs as she showed off some very sexy dance moves with two friends on her page.

Julianne was sporting an all-black ensemble in the video she uploaded on July 11 as the trio danced to “Harem” by Miguel, wearing a crop top and tight black leggings as she showed off her passion for dancing. Her amazing flat tummy could be seen poking through as it was framed by her black top and bottoms as she danced with her friends.

Hough – who married ice hockey player Brooks Laich last year – explained her dance routine in the comments section, telling her followers on the site that her abs-flashing dance was all about female empowerment.

“There is nothing more powerful than a woman owning her truth and feeling free to be all parts of her,” Julianne wrote in the caption of the video, adding, “We can be boss [ladies], compassionate friends, nurturing mothers, sassy sisters, strong activists, fun and bubbly spirits, and sensual powerful beings.”

Hough then added that the dance was also a display of her and feeling sexy for herself, not for anybody else.

“This is also just for me… when I move like this, it’s an expression for myself. I’m not ‘trying’ to be sexy for ‘someone else’ it’s for me. So… I’m sharing it with all of you to hopefully inSpire you to do something that makes you feel like a feminine woman today… just for YOU!!! #divinefeminine #feminineenergy.”

Fans clearly responded very well to Julianne showing off her toned muscles and professional dance moves in the clip, as her dance video has already been viewed a very impressive more than 1.7 million times and received over 167,000 likes since she uploaded it to her official account on July 11.

But this certainly isn’t the first time Julianne has flashed her amazing six-pack or shown off her sporty side for her fans.

Emma McIntyre / Getty Images

Last month, Inquisitr reported that Hough proved that she’s got some serious skills on the water as she showed off her very impressive wake-boarding skills while wearing a bikini.

It was also just last year when Hough caused a social media firestorm when she revealed her chiseled six-pack abs while on a swing during her honeymoon with Brooks in the Seychelles.

As reported by E! Online at the time, Julianne sent fans into a frenzy as she posted the snap of herself gazing out to the ocean while on a swing at the beach in the tropical vacation destination.

But while she certainly works hard to get and keep her body in shape, shockingly, the DWTS star told Self Magazine earlier this year that she actually doesn’t even do any exercises that specifically target her abs.

“I’m so used to dancing that I’ve never really focused on my abs,” Hough said, revealing that it’s her dance moves that have helped her to get such a toned middle and not specific ab-targeting exercises.

“With dancing, there are little tiny muscles that I feel like I get to [work] when I’m moving my whole body in a fluid motion,” Julianne added.