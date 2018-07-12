‘Black-ish’s’ Tracee Ellis Ross Reveals Her Bikini Body As She Dances In A Strapless White Two-Piece

Forty-five-year-old Tracee hilariously pulled up her strapless bikini as she danced around on Instagram.

Black-ish actress Tracee Ellis Ross is showing off her incredible bikini body in a strapless white two-piece. Pop Sugar reports that the star proved that age is most definitely just a number as the 45-year-old flaunted some skin while vacationing in France, while also showing off her hilarious dance moves to her 4.7 million followers.

Tracee, who’s best known for playing Rainbow on the ABC comedy Black-ish, showed off her amazing figure in her skimpy swimwear on her Instagram account on July 11 as she shared a video of herself dancing to the sound of the cicadas insect.

The clip showed Ellis Ross dancing from side to side to the sound of beetles in the distance before then shimmying towards the camera which almost caused her bikini top to fall down.

The star then hilariously overly enthusiastically pulled up her white strapless top as it began to slip down as a result of her dance moves as she laughed at the camera before she then grabbed her phone and began moving closer to the sound of the insects while listening intently.

Tracee appeared to be completely makeup-free in the clip she shared with her millions of Instagram followers this week and had her hair tied up away from her face in a wrap.

Ellis Ross, who is the daughter of legendary singer Diana Ross, captioned the bikini video by telling her fans that she was “dancing to the music of cicadas.”

Pop Sugar reports that the actress is currently in the European country to attend events and runway shows as part of Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week.

But it actually isn’t the first time Tracee has sported a strapless scalloped bikini.

Vittorio Zunino Celotto / Getty Images

The site claimed that Ellis Ross was previously snapped wearing the same bikini in black back in May while enjoying some time on a boat.

She also shared another stunning bikini photo on her Instagram page earlier this month, as Tracee posed in another two-piece while lounging by the pool in France.

Sharing the stunning snap on July 10, Tracee sported a wide-brimmed floppy hat, which she admitted in the caption of the snap she’d brought all the way to Europe from the U.S.

Uploading the picture with a number of emojis in the caption, including a glass of wine, bikini, and sunshine emoji, Ellis Ross jokingly added, “yes I brought this hat all the way to France.”

Tracee also shared another snap which showed her turning away from the camera as she ditched her bikini top during her French pool day.