Neve Campbell Explains Why She Disappeared From Hollywood

Scream star, Neve Campbell, is back in the spotlight with co-starring in Skyscraper alongside Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. Campbell has been away from Hollywood for a few years and it appears her fans forgot how much they missed her. Campbell appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert this past Tuesday to promote the summer flick.

In the interview, Stephen Colbert spoke about how Campbell had the world at her feet 10 years ago in Hollywood. She was in Scream 4 and House of Cards but then she left and moved to London. According to E! Online, when asked why, Campbell simply responded with a laugh, “I just needed a minute.”

“It was a long minute. It was a good minute.”

But Colbert didn’t just let her get away that easily. According to the actual interview posted on YouTube, Stephen Colbert asked, “But seriously, why did you bug out?” Campbell responded more seriously.

“In my twenties it all hit, you know, so fast and so big that it was a little overwhelming — wonderfully, obviously I’m very grateful for it,” but she then clarified, “but it got to a level also were the kinds of things that I was being offered were not the things I wanted to do.”

Campbell then went on to say she was being offered roles like horror films because of Scream, and she was getting a little bored and wanted a change and so she did.

Campbell did enjoy the break she had living in London. Although she has been in blockbuster franchises and shows, she was still somewhat anonymous across the pond. “People would ask me what I did for a living. I’d say, ‘I act,’ and they’d say, ‘Oh, okay,'” Campbell explained.

Campbell did not go on to explain why she came back to Hollywood and Colbert didn’t ask, but she’ll be in theaters again this weekend. Campbell plays Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s wife in the action-packed Skyscraper film. Skyscraper tells the story of a father trying to save his family from a burning building – a skyscraper. Johnson is quickly growing to be the No. 1 action star in the world, but don’t worry, Campbell kicks butt, too. Colbert even asked her who kicks more and she stated herself. The film hits theaters this Friday, July 13.

According to IMDb, Campbell will be reprising her role in House of Cards this year and appearing in the film Hot Air. Campbell fans hope that she will continue to stick around Hollywood for a little while longer.