Here Are Three Of The Best Horror Movies On Netflix, And One You Should Definitely Skip

Review of three films worth your time, and one that should be avoided at all costs.

Some of the best horror movies can be found on Netflix, but unfortunately, some of the worst ones ever made can be seen on the streaming site as well. Below are three of the best horror movies that Netflix has to offer, and one film that, no matter how tempting it may be to click “play,” you should avoid at all costs.

Blood Glacier

Directed by Marvin Kren and starring Gerhard Liebmann and Edita Malovcic, this German horror film centers on a group of scientists working in the Austrian Alps. They discover a red liquid leaking from a glacier, which explains the title of the movie, and the substance starts affecting the local wildlife. At first, the changes the animals go through are curious, but then it turns absolutely terrifying.

If you enjoy b-monster movies, then this IFC Midnight feature on Netflix is a must-watch. This definitely has a not so subtle message of the toll that global warming takes on our environment, but meaningful messages aside, this fun thrill-ride of a monster flick is an absolute blast. Often, horror movies of this nature make the story fun by simply poking fun at the genre, but that’s not the case with Kren’s picture. Humor is found in the witty dialogue and the reactions that some of the characters have when they encounter the mutated and bloodthirsty creatures.

Warning: The following trailer contains some graphic violence.

Scream 4

This is one of the newest horror movies to hit Netflix, and while it may not pack the same punch as the original, it’s much better than the third entry. Directed by horror icon Wes Craven, this 2011 Netflix gem was the last film that he directed before his unfortunate passing in 2015. Scream 4 stars Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, David Arquette, Rory Culkin, Hayden Panettiere, Emma Roberts, Anthony Anderson, Alison Brie, and brief but welcomed appearances from Kristen Bell, Anna Paquin, Aimee Teegarden, and Britt Robertson.

If you enjoy slashers, then you should thoroughly enjoy this Netflix selection. Per the franchise’s usual, there is plenty of wit and humor to accompany the scares. The story starts off in what appears to be the trademarked beginning of the Scream movies, a girl gets murdered, but Craven quickly shows the audience that this one is a little different.

The new cast of characters led by Panettiere are welcomed additions and much needed to keep this franchise feeling fresh. The Scream series was the next branch for this franchise, and that’s probably a good thing, as a fifth entry would likely miss the essence that only Craven could bring. Though, as genre fans know, you can never entirely rule out another sequel, and the ending certainly leaves one open.

For those wanting more from Wes Craven, Scream 2 is also streaming on Netflix.

All The Boys Love Mandy Lane

This is a sleeper hit on Netflix, and it’s one of the most underrated horror movies of the late 2000s. Depending where you look, this Netflix gem is either listed as a 2013 or a 2006 film. Mandy Lane was shot in 2006, and long and boring story short, it was finally released for mass consumption in 2013. Directed by Jonathan Levine (50/50, Warm Bodies), this artistic slasher stars Amber Heard, Anson Mount, Michael Welch, and Edwin Hodge.

IMDb provides the premise for one of the best horror movies on Netflix.

“A group of high-schoolers invite Mandy Lane, an innocent, desirable girl, to a weekend party on a secluded ranch. While the festivities rage on, the number of revelers begins to drop mysteriously.”

RADiUS-TWC

This didn’t get the high praise from the critics that it deserved because it doesn’t fit into a particular subgenre, and many viewers didn’t know how to feel about the film because of this. It’s a thoughtful and artistic horror film, which is rare for a slasher. But it is a slasher, and generically, from the hot girl to the dumb jock, the characters are stereotyped as one would expect. The killer’s identity is also revealed halfway through the movie, and this also took some viewers and critics by surprise. But with stunning and artistic delivery, there’s a lot more this movie has to offer than the mysterious identity of the murderer.

The music should also be applauded in this one. Each scene is accompanied by a song or score that captures the essence perfectly. At times, this is a throwback to ’80s slashers, but at the same time, it’s a story that’s never been delivered this uniquely before. If you’re looking for slasher movies on Netflix, then put this one on the top of your list and find out why All the Boys Love Mandy Lane.

RADiUS-TWC

Satanic

Unlike the above-mentioned horror movies, this 2016 feature should never be viewed, not even by avid genre fans. Directed by Jeffrey Hunt, in what is seemingly his only feature-length film, this panned Netflix feature stars Sarah Hyland, Clara Mamet, and Steven Krueger.

With a zero percent on Rotten Tomatoes by critics and a 15 percent from viewers, the site provides the premise for one of the worst horror movies on Netflix.

“Satanic follows a van full of young, college-aged coeds who are visiting old Satanic Panic-era sites in Los Angeles. They end up following the creepy owner of an occult store home, only to find themselves saving a suspicious girl from an apparent human sacrifice. Only this ‘victim’ turns out to be much more dangerous than the cult from which she escaped.”

Magnet Releasing

One would think a genre film centered on Satan that stars Modern Family’s Sarah Hyland would be, at the very least, entertaining and worth the watch. Sadly, that’s not the case with this Netflix dud. No matter how tempted you are, do not watch this film if you’re looking to be entertained, let alone scared. Hyland is a talented actor that shines in Modern Family, but why she signed up for this movie is more mysterious than anything found in the story.

Of course, Hyland delivers a solid performance, and it would be great if she were to star in future horror movies that are worthy of her caliber of talent. It’s not the cast performances that makes this film so bad. The dialogue is absolutely boring, and oddly, the murders appear offscreen. There is also an absence of suspense, and lines are repeated throughout. One critic said that you could make a drinking game by doing a shot every time a character says “welcome to L.A.,” but if you were to do this, you may get alcohol poisoning.

Warning: The next paragraph “spoils” the ending of the movie.

And what’s the big payoff and reveal for viewers who did make it to the end of this 80-minute-that-feels-like-three-hours Netflix selection? It’s an unknown hand gesturing as Sarah’s mouth is mysteriously bound by stitches, which the poster gives away. She’s standing in a room with decor that is similar to the one seen in the ending of The Blair Witch Project, but unlike that mysterious climax, this one falls flat.

Magnet Releasing

With titles like All the Boys Love Mandy Lane, Scream 4, and Blood Glacier, some of the best horror movies are on Netflix, but beware of the really bad ones, like Satanic.