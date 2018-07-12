Emily Ratajkowski’s Giant Engagement Ring Is Incredible, With Not Just One But Two Diamonds

Emily Ratajkowski shared a photo of her amazing engagement ring for the first time on Instagram.

Emily Ratajkowski finally showed the world her amazing engagement ring on Instagram. It’s giant, super sparkly, and unique. Who would have known that she had this incredible ring? Especially, considering that since she’s been sporting a humble gold band since she got married to Sebastian Bear-McClard in February.

What makes the engagement ring unique is that it has not just one, but two huge diamonds. One is a traditional princess cut, and the one next to it is a teardrop cut diamond, reported E! Online. And once the diamond ring is paired with the thick gold band, the overall effect is totally eye-catching and jaw-dropping.

Emily and Sebastian rocked everyone’s worlds when they announced that they’d been married in a secret ceremony back in February 2018. At the time, the two had reportedly been dating for only a few weeks.

And Emily made sure to include her new hubby in the first Instagram post of the engagement ring, who is out of focus in the background but can still be seen smiling.

In April, Emily even revealed to Jimmy Fallon that Sebastian had proposed to her…without a ring!

“He proposed to me at Minetta Tavern [a restaurant in New York City] and he didn’t have a ring… He then took the paperclip that the bill was paid with and made me a ring, which I actually thought was really romantic.”

Sebastian more than made up for it by getting Emily an engagement ring that any girl would be stoked to get.

And the couple’s wedding rings are also unique, detailed Elle. As Emily described it, “We walked into Chinatown and bought an ounce of gold and he was like, ‘We’ll melt down the gold and make the rings’… It was supposed to be temporary but I’m not growing attached to it and I don’t wanna get rid of it. I just feel like making it yourself, could it be more personal?”

Emily and Sebastian seem super happy and in love. Emily said that her favorite part of being married was “Getting to say ‘husband’ all the time.”

Even so, the two reportedly haven’t been spending as much time together as they probably would have hoped because of their busy schedules.

But they’re happy to be husband and wife, and lit up the red carpet when they made their debut back in March. During the 2018 Film Independent Spirit Awards, the two were seen with their hands all over each other, beaming with happiness after tying the knot just a week prior at a New York courthouse, reported E! News.