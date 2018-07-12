Christina Applegate Starring In New Netflix Comedy ‘Dead To Me’

After a six-year TV hiatus, the talented actress is making a triumphant return.

Actress Christina Applegate is heading back to the small screen, starring in a new dark comedy series for Netflix.

The perennial favorite hasn’t had a regular television role since her last series, Up All Night, was canceled in 2012 after two seasons on NBC.

Instead, the 46-year-old has been concentrating on major motion pictures, starring in hilarious flicks like 2013’s Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues, 2015’s Vacation, 2016’s Bad Moms, and 2017’s A Bad Moms Christmas.

However, now seems to be the right time for Applegate — who became a household name after playing blonde ditz Kelly Bundy on Fox’s Married… with Children from 1987 to 1997 — to make her big return to television.

Her new series, Dead to Me, has been given a 10-episode straight-to-series order by Netflix, reported Deadline.

Set to begin shooting this fall in Los Angeles, Netflix said the show is about “a powerful friendship that blossoms between a tightly wound widow and a free spirit with a shocking secret.”

Applegate will play the widow character, Jen, who is described as “a poised and put together woman with a dark sense of humor and an anger problem that she doesn’t necessarily want to deal with.”

“Jen has been struggling to keep it together in the months since her husband was killed in a hit-and-run,” added the streaming service.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

In addition to starring in the half-hour series, Applegate will executive produce the series along with its creator Liz Feldman (2 Broke Girls), who will also serve as writer and showrunner. Will Ferrell and Adam McKay’s Gloria Sanchez Productions and CBS Television Studios are also among the producers.

The series is a “passion project” for Feldman.

“I still remember the first time I heard the pitch because it came in totally formed, and I think I let my notebook drop on the floor because it was just such an incredible story,” Kate Adler, head of comedy for CBS Television Studios, told Deadline earlier this year.

“She told a really dark comedy that I would probably best describe as a comedic Big Little Lies,” she continued. “It was plot-driven, really dark comedy that was clearly not meant to be on network, it was clearly destined for premium cable, or streaming.”

Applegate, a breast cancer survivor, started working in showbiz when she was just a child. She has also appeared on Broadway, in Sweet Charity, in addition to her long resume of TV and film projects.

She and her husband, musician Martyn LeNoble, have one daughter, 7-year-old Sadie Grace.