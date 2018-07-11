Catelynn Lowell & Tyler Baltierra Speak Out About Farrah Abraham Being Fired From ‘Teen Mom OG’

Teen Mom OG stars Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra recently sat down for an interview on the Dr. Oz Show, and opened up about their former co-star, Farrah Abraham, being fired from the MTV reality series.

According to a July 11 report by Us Weekly, Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baliterra praised MTV for having the courage to fire Farrah Abraham from Teen Mom OG after she refused to end her participation in the adult entertainment industry.

During the talk show appearance, Catelynn and Tyler were asked by a member of the audience if they agreed with Farrah’s firing, which they answered very honestly, praising the network for handling the situation in such a responsible way.

“I think if it’s going against what MTV believes in and that’s what they feel like they had to do, then that’s what they feel like they have to do. We have no choice in it or are a part of it,” Catelynn Lowell stated. However, her husband wasn’t so gentle with his comments about Farrah Abraham being fired, revealing that he thinks booting her from the show was “awesome,” and stating that she’s not a very nice person.

“I think it’s great. I think it’s awesome. The way she decided to live, her lifestyle, it just doesn’t really mesh with the rest of the cast and what we’re trying to educate [audiences] about, it just doesn’t work. It doesn’t work very well together. She’s not a really nice person to be around,” Tyler Baltierra revealed.

The Teen Mom OG dad went on to say that he and Catelynn have a ton of respect for how the production team and the network handled Farrah’s departure, and that they believe it was the right choice for the future of the reality series.

“We actually have a lot of respect and admiration for the way that our production company went and handled it. They kind of made a stand with a voice and it was a good way to get it heard.”

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, after being fired from Teen Mom OG, Farrah Abraham has found herself in a bit of trouble. Earlier this summer the mother of one was arrested at the Beverly Hills Hotel for allegedly hitting a member of the hotel’s staff.

Farrah Abraham claims that she was targeted by the police because she is famous, but was caught on video screaming obscenities at the arresting police officers before she was put in handcuffs and taken into custody.